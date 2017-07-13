Family gathers for centennial reunion

MALVERN – For 100 years, members of the Wadsworth family have celebrated the 4th of July with a family reunion.

This year was no exception.

They have gathered at Malvern Park since 1958. The family originated in the area, living in Malvern, Minerva, New Harrisburg and Waynesburg. Tawanna Anderson of Louisville, a descendent and event organizer, gave a brief history of the reunion, stating for many years the reunion was held on what is now the Great Trail Farm outside Malvern. The farm was part of the original family farm and was owned by “Uncle Jake.”

Anderson’s grandmother, Velma Wadsworth Masters Jones, attended the first reunion in 1917, and was the last surviving member of the group. Velma grew up in Waynesburg. She passed away in 2015 at age 102.

A few family members live in the Malvern-Minerva area. Others are scattered around Ohio. Family from Atlanta, GA, and Virginia came to be a part of the 100th family reunion.

Anderson said they have gathered email addresses and phone numbers and plan to have another reunion in the near future. The reason for the break is the number of those attending continues to dwindle each year.

Wadsworth descendants of all ages enjoyed food and fellowship on the sunny Independence Day. Kids played in the park and adults played cornhole or walked with their four-legged friends they brought with them.

At the end of the day, another chapter will be written in the reunion journal.