Faulty line blamed for oil spill

State, county and township officials responded to a crude oil spill in Orange Twp. last weekend.

Carroll County Emergency Management Director Tom Cottis said county officials were alerted to an oil spill on Crane Rd. Aug. 12 at about 5:45 p.m.

Leesville firefighters and Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. responded and found a supply line from an oil well in the Clinton formation failed and caused the spill.

Cottis said Green Gas of Wooster owns the well where the spill occurred.

“We haven’t determined how much crude oil spilled because the spill covered a large area and a lot of oil was already saturated into the ground,” Cottis said.

The Carroll County HAZMAT team used booms and pads to contain the spill and Green Gas hired a private contractor to clean up the oil.

Officials from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the county sheriff’s department were also on scene.

Crane Rd. was closed Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.