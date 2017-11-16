Favor for family leads to business venture

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

Accent Editor

CARROLL COUNTY – A favor for a relative resulted in a career for Kristen Huffman.

In May 2015, Huffman’s aunt asked her to make a graduation cake for her preschool class. She decided on a three-layer cake with a nursery rhyme theme featuring Humpty Dumpty, Little Miss Muffett and Hey Diddle Diddle. Each layer was a different color and at the top sat Humpty Dumpty on his wall. Little did Huffman know, that was the beginning of Kristen’s Confections.

Huffman has been working out of her home and recently purchased a home in Hanoverton. She has also been working on remodeling a building in Minerva where she will open a bakery.

Huffman comes from a large family who cooks and bakes, but no one specifically made cakes. After creating the preschool graduation cake, Huffman began searching for cake recipes to try. Finding a chocolate recipe was easy, she admitted. But she had to try several before she found a vanilla recipe she liked. She bakes from scratch and tries to buy ingredients locally, such as butter and eggs.

Having no formal training, Huffman watched videos, researched and practiced. She makes a variety of flavors of cakes for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings or family gatherings.

She has learned how to apply the correct icing for what the customer likes. For instance, American butter cream is less sweet and fluffy and works well on birthday cakes. Swiss meringue icing works well on tiered cakes and is stronger than whipped icings and fondant makes “the cakes that don’t look real”. Huffman also uses gel color for vibrant colors instead of the liquid form.

“At first piped flowers were very intimidating but now I love to make them,” Huffman said. “Roses take a lot of time but they are fun to make.”

Kristen’s Confections offers cakes and cupcakes, regular and filled; pies, pumpkin rolls and Christmas cookies. Another popular item is cake pops.

Huffman’s cake can be found at Donna’s Deli each Tuesday. Every other week is chocolate cake. Other weeks, she tries different flavors, such as chocolate covered caramel apple with fresh made caramel, strawberry and raspberry.

Fortunately for Huffman, tasty cake is tasty cake. “I made a Lego cake for my brother for his 9th birthday,” she explained. “I was short on time and didn’t let it cool as long as it should have. I dropped it.”

She arrived at his party with a rainbow mess in a box. “They all ate it,” she chuckled.

Huffman posts specials on her Facebook page and was a fixture at the Carrollton Farmer’s Market where she plans to participate next season.

In the meantime, she is working on getting her bakery up to code for her license and working on a donut recipe.

“I am just so excited to have a place people will be able to come to and window shop and pick out what they want,” she said. “I am going to have a desk area where I can talk with customers.”

Daughter, Adaline, is seven-months old and sits by the counter and beats with a spoon. Huffman has family lined up to help with the bakery so she can be with Adaline.

“I do this so I can be with her,” she said.

Kristen hopes to have the store open before Christmas but is taking orders via text or messages from her Facebook page. Kristen’s Confections will be located at 100 W. High St., Minerva, where the former Al & Dave’s Pizza was located. A store number will be available in the future.

To place an order, call Kristen at 330-754-5556 or visit Kristen’s Confections on Facebook.

Huffman is a 2013 graduate of Carrollton High School. She is married to Taylor, who works in the gas and oil industry.