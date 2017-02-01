February Go Red campaign brings awareness to women, heart disease

Seeing red is not a bad thing on National Wear Red Day Feb. 3.

The yearly event brings awareness to the fact that cardiovascular diseases and stroke cause 1 in 3 women’s deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.

In 2004, the American Heart Association (AHA) created “Go Red for Women” to raise awareness and dispel the myth that “heart disease” was a man’s disease. An estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular diseases with heart attack and stroke being the number one killer of women.

Featuring the well-known symbol, the red dress, Go Red for Women encourages women to take charge of their heart health. In 2010, the AHA set a goal of reducing death and disability from cardiovascular disease and strokes by 20 percent while improving cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent by the year 2020.

AHA research shows:

90 percent of women have one or more risk factors for heart disease or stroke.

Women have a higher lifetime risk of stroke than men.

80 percent of heart disease and stroke events may be prevented by lifestyle changes and education.

Fewer women than men survive their first heart attack.

The symptoms of heart attack can be different in women vs. men, and are often misunderstood – even by some physicians.

Women who are involved with the Go Red For Women movement live healthier lives. The newest AHA Go Red for Women initiative is #GoRedGetFit.

A public group on Facebook, #GoRedGetFit provides a motivating and supportive environment for women who want to be healthy and fit for life.

The goal of #GoRedGetFit is to change the social norms and behaviors as they relate to healthy eating, reducing sodium consumption, increasing intake of fruits and vegetables, decreasing consumption of sugar and sugar-sweetened beverages and increasing physical activity.

For more information, visit www.goredforwomen.org. or the AHA at www.heart.org.