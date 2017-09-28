Ferrell fires personal best; leads Warriors to NBC golf win over Marlington

Bryce Ferrell fired a personal best, one under par 35, to lead the Carrollton varsity golf team to a 167-177 win over Marlington last Thursday.

Ferrell was followed by Christian Barto with a 40, Emmett Davis a 45, Drue Moore a 47, Justin Shaw a 49 and Chayse Marmo a 52.

For the Dukes, Austin Williamson shot a 42 to lead the way.

Earlier on Monday, the Warriors fell to NBC champion Minerva by a single stroke 172-173.

Barto was low for Carrollton with a 38 with Ferrell following with a 44. Moore was next with a 45, while Shaw and Davis each shot a 46 and Marmo a 48.

Connor Wright was low for Minerva with a 41, while Scotty Wilson and Christ Lowe each shot a 43 and Charlie Bolanz a 45, Trey Weber a 46 and Mitch Myers a 49.

Last Saturday, the Warriors took part in the Eastern District Open at the River Greens Golf Course.

Carrollton placed 10th out of 21 teams with a 345.

Barto was low for the Warriors with a 74, while Moore shot an 86, Ferrell a 92, Davis a 93 and Shaw a 103.

Strasburg won the event with a 305, with Coshocton second with a 306 and Hiland third with a 311.

The team competed at the East District Division II sectional tournament Sept. 25 at River Greens Golf Course at West Lafayette.

Results were not available as of press time.