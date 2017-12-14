FFA Parliamentary team headed to state competition

The Edison High School FFA parliamentary procedure team is headed to Columbus this week after earning first place in the district competition.

Six members of the high school team will appear at Ohio State University Dec. 16 where they will square off with 20 teams from throughout the state. The group, which is comprised of chairman Conrad Gump, secretary Lindsey Breon and members Julia Purks, Kennadie McElroy, Mackenzie Reynolds and Samuel Shrock, received first place in both the sub district event at Harrison Central High School Nov. 21, where they faced two other senior teams and the junior high FFA team competed with one other group.

The EJHS FFA parliamentary procedure team also advanced to districts and includes Colby Smith, Hannah Christoff, Hannah Beadnell, Michael Inman, Kailey Yeager, Samantha Swigert, Raven Shannon and Searra Westfall.

During the contest in Cambridge, teams were judged on running a meeting scenario following Robert’s Rules of Order. Both teams went on to districts at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge and the high school team gained first place among six competing groups while the junior high members placed fourth out of five teams during their contest at John Glenn High School.

The matchup in Columbus will involve 20 teams statewide and advisor Chuck Cline said this was the second time in a row that the school would be represented at that level.

“We had a team go last year and we have a team going this year. That’s the first time [that’s happened] in years,” Cline said. “This is two years in a row and the kids have done a good job.”