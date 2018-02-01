FFA, prom committee hosting fundraisers

FFA

The Carrollton FFA and Alumni Association invite the community to come out and have a fun evening to support a great cause.

They will be hosting a dance and euchre tournament community fundraiser for Akron Children’s Hospital Feb. 17 from 7 – 10 p.m. at FFA Camp Muskingum Discovery Center, 3266 Dyewood Rd., Carrollton.

There will be square dancing, line dancing and all the latest hits by DJ Dan Kirk. The dance will be similar to the one held at the Carroll County Fair. Admission is $5 per person.

The euchre tournament will be $10 per person with 50 percent turned back into cash prizes.

The FFA Alumni will provide a concession stand during the event. A cake walk and 50/50 raffle will also take place. There will be no presale tickets for the event.

PROM COMMITTEE

The Carrollton High School Prom Committee is once again selling strawberries as a fundraiser.

Berries are available as a half flat (four quarts) or a full flat (eight quarts). Cost is $15 for a half flat and $25 for a full flat.

Orders can be placed through Feb. 9. Berries will be delivered between Feb. 26 and March 2. Those who place an order will be notified of the pickup date.

To place an order, call 330-627-3221 and leave a message, including name and phone number.