Fiery crash sends Dellroy woman to Cleveland hospital via med-flight chopper

FPS STAFF REPORT

DELLROY – A woman remains hospitalized in Cleveland Metro Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on SR 39 just south of Dellroy early this morning.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams, his department received a call at 1:34 a.m. regarding a head-on collision. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Kimberley J. Locker, 22, of 1194 Granada Rd., Dellroy trapped in her 2011 Ford Escape. The vehicle caught fire and deputies desperately attempted to extinguish the flames but were unsuccessful. After removing Locker from the vehicle, she was transported to Dellroy School and flown to the hospital by Cleveland Metro Med Flight.

The driver of the other vehicle, Christopher C. Ericksen, 24, of 6211 Fable Rd., Sherrodsville, was transported to Aultman Hospital for minor injuries.

A sheriff’s deputy was transported to Mercy Medical Center for injuries he sustained while attempting to free the victim. He has treated and released.

No other details are available. The crash remains under investigation.