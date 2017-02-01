Fill ’er up at Circle K and you can help Carrollton Schools

The next time you gas up your vehicle you may be helping Carrollton Schools.

The “Fueling Our Schools” program implemented by Circle K stores gives customers the chance to fill up and help a local school district. Dr. David Quattrochi, superintendent of Carrollton Exempted Village School District, received the first check for $500 from the program Jan. 17. (Three additional checks will be presented for a total donation of up to $2,000.)

Through the program, each marketing manager chose a school in the areas where their stores are located as the program recipient.

Diann Borden, marketing manager of the Carrollton Circle K and nine other stores across three states, chose Carrollton School District as the designated recipient. Borden, who resides in Bergholz, was the manager of the Carrollton store and considers “Carrollton” her hometown.

When patrons purchase gas from the specially marked “spirit pumps” (gas pumps number 3 and 4), each gallon purchased equals a penny going to the schools. While printing on these pumps identifies them as the “spirit pumps”, Circle K may place the Carrollton “C” logo to help with identification.

Total proceeds from the program can be up to $2,000 for the first year. (Proceeds could increase depending on “spirit pump” usage.) When the company hosts National Fueling Days, 10 cents will be donated for every gallon purchased from the spirit pumps during specified hours. (The first fueling day was held in September and a second one planned in March.)

“We are very grateful and appreciative to have Circle K as a partner,” Dr. David Quattrochi stated. “The donation will be used for new technology such as I-pads and Chromebooks.”

Borden hopes the program continues to grow to enable Circle K to give back to the community they do business with.

One of these “give back” events will be Jan. 28 at the boy’s basketball game when the Carrollton Warriors take on rival Edison Wildcats. Each person will be given a ticket when they arrive for a drawing for two $50 certificates from Circle K. Winners will be chosen during the varsity game.