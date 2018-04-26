Fire destroys garage, ATV’s

CARROLLTON – Eleven all-terrain vehicles were destroyed in a garage fire early Sunday morning.

Carrollton Village Fire Department was toned April 22 at 12:05 a.m. for a garage fire at the home of Drew and Paula Miller at 3256 Salineville Rd., Carrollton.

Carrollton Fire Chief Shane Thomas said the garage was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The house roof and siding were damaged from the flames.

According to Thomas, Drew heard a loud boom and reported the fire. A Fox Twp. fireman was passing by and reported the fire also.

The village received mutual aid from Carroll County, Fox Twp. and Augusta Twp. fire departments. Firefighters were on scene around three-and-a-half hours and village firemen were called back for a rekindle.

While the fire was not suspicious, a representative from the State Fire Marshal’s office was called in. He was unable to determine a cause due to the extensive damage.

The garage and ATVs were a total loss. The property was insured.