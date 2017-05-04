Fire victim loved his family, sports, the outdoors

By Carol McIntire

Editor

A local man who died in a house fire in the early morning hours of April 19 is described by his family as a “very giving person who would do anything for anyone.”

Bryan Wright’s body was recovered from the rubble of a burnt home on Jade Rd. in Harrison Twp. He was 33.

County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas said Wright died of smoke inhalation.

He said it was determined by the amount of carboxy hemoglobin (carbon monoxide) in the blood stream. If the amount is greater than 75 percent, which was determined to be the case in Wright, it is a lethal dose.

Wright’s mom, Robin Rector of Carrollton, said he was one of those people who, if he was your friend, he was a very loyal.

His father, David Wright of New Philadelphia, described him as a “good hearted kid who liked sports, the outdoors and NASCAR.

Robin said she spoke with her son April 18, the day before the early morning fire.

“We sat on the porch and talked. He was excited about his new job. I gave him a Mountaineer card and he said he planned to go to the casino. When he left, he yelled, ‘I love you mom!’ That was the last time I saw him,” Robin recalled.

He was a 2002 graduate of Carrollton High School and attended Buckeye Career Center. He worked at Aaron’s in Carrollton for nine years and recently was hired at the local Post Office.

“His two sons, Noah, 9, and Alex, 7, were his pride and joy. He loved to go fishing and to the parks with them,” Robin said.

David said when Bryan was growing up, the family was involved in stock car racing at tracks across Ohio and his son was actively involved.

“He was very mechanically inclined. That is where his love of NASCAR came from,” he said. “He loved the outdoors, liked deer hunting and fishing. “As a youngster, he was involved in sports.”

The Carrollton High School yearbook shows he wrestled as a freshman.

Along with his parents and sons, he leaves behind a stepfather, Wade Rector, of Carrollton; a stepmother, Tammy Wright; half-brothers, Chad Rector and Cody Rector; step-brother, Jared Martin; and a half-sister, Camryn Wright.

A memorial service is planned at Dodd’s Funeral Home in Carrollton.

An account has been established at the Huntington Bank where donations can be made to help defray funeral expenses. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up.