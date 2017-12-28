Five consecutive pins lift Warriors to 47-21 victory

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Marlington put points on the board in the first three weight classes and built a 15-0 lead last Thursday at Carrollton. The Warriors took it from there and rolled to a 47-21 win.

It was the second Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) victory of the season for Carrollton, versus the second loss for Marlington.

Marius Brown put the Dukes on the board in the 106 lb. match when he pinned Carrollton sophomore Jayden Zbuca in 4:11. They added another six points at 113 lbs. when Brenden Hamilton won by forfeit. Marson McCarty gave the Dukes a 15-0 lead with an 11-7 decision over Carrollton sophomore Nathan Blake.

The Warriors took over from there and dominated the remainder of the way, winning the next five matches by pin.

Warrior sophomore Robbie Hoopes (126) wasted no time in taking down James Aebi-Manion and pinning him 58 seconds into the match. Sophomore Evan Lewis (132) built up a 12-2 lead on Robert Montesaro before he turned him on his back for the pin with only 15 seconds remaining in the final period.

Senior Tanner Newbold (138) earned another quick pin for the Warriors over Drew Pettit in 59 seconds that gave Carrollton its first lead at 18-15

Senior Ben Pasiuk (145) pinned DeAngelo Dunham in 1:27 and senior Brice Weiland (152) built a 10-3 lead on Luke Debee before pinning him with 1:12 left in the third period.

Junior Brandon Daniels (160) built on the Carrollton lead with a 16-4 major decision over Nolan Domer. Daniels picked up points for two takedowns and three back points in the opening period. He added six points in the second period on a reversal and two takedowns, and finished out the match with an escape in the final period.

Senior Noah Carrothers (170) put the match out of reach for Marlington with a 5-1 decision over Colton Kerns that upped Carrollton’s lead to 37-15.

Noah’s brother, sophomore Alex Carrothers (182), battled to a 0-0 score after the first period against Josh Aebi-Manion. Aebi-Manion earned an escape point to begin the second period. Carrothers took him down and held a 2-1 lead after the second period. Carrothers earned an escape point to begin the third, quickly took Aebi-Manion down and earned three back points. Just prior to the buzzer, Carrothers was awarded three more back points for the 11-1 win.

Marlington’s only other win came at 195 when Aaron Raber pinned Chase Baxter in 3:33.

Carrollton finished the match with decisions by cousins Noah and Tavis Rutledge. Noah won a hard-fought 2-1 decision over Masyn Creager and Tavis posted an 8-2 win over Aleksey Cherevko.

“Our wrestlers really did a nice job stepping it up and wrestling as a team last night,” said Carrollton Coach Ken Pasiuk. “They have been working hard at practice trying to improve on their technique, conditioning and mental toughness. During this match it was evident that they are improving in all these areas.”

Pasiuk also expressed his appreciation for the crowd, which nearly filled the gymnasium.

“We are so thankful for our Carrollton fans that comes out each week to support our wrestlers at all levels. We truly have an awesome town.”

The Warriors are scheduled to take part in the Wheeling Park Duals Dec. 28 and 29 and travel to West Branch Jan. 4 for an NBC meet with the Warriors.