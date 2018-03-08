Five Warrior, two Lion wrestlers bound for state tourney

UHRICHSVILLE – Five Warriors are spending this weekend in Columbus competing in the Division II State Championship.

Action opens this Thursday at 4:10 p.m. with the championship preliminaries and continues through the championship round Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Competing from Carrollton are: junior Ben Pasiuk, 145 lbs., senior Justin Shaw (152), junior Brandon Daniels (160), sophomore Alex Carrothers (182) and freshman Brandon Brown (113).

Pasiuk, Shaw and Daniels are all returning to Columbus and Carrothers and Brown will be making their first appearance.

The five earned the right to compete during the Division II district tournament held last weekend at Claymont.

Pasiuk and Daniels were crowned district champions, Shaw and Carrothers placed second and Brown finished fourth. The top four in each weight class advanced to the state tournament.

Pasiuk defeated Noat Barnett of Sheridon 5-0 to claim the championship title and Daniels won by default over Kaden Bunting of Claymont.

Shaw lost 10-5 to Jashon Hubbard of Steubenville in the championship match and Carrothers lost an 8-0 major decision to Eliot Clark of Bexley.

Brown lost by major decision 9-1 to Tyler Masters of West Holmes.

Carrollton senior Tanner Newbold is an alternate after defeating Evan Hertel of Minerva 5-2.

Robbie Hoopes (120) lost a 9-3 decision to Terry Gatrell of Meadowbrook to place sixth in the tournament.

“Our entire team did a great job of wrestling. They wrestled tough and represented Carrollton well,” said Coach Ken Pasiuk, talking about the fact that the entire Warrior team qualified for the district tournament for the first time in school history. “Getting the entire team to qualify to districts was an awesome accomplishment for our team. As coaches, we love seeing all of our wrestlers succeed and by sending all 14 gives all of them a sense of accomplishment.”

Looking forward to the state tournament, Pasiuk said the coaching staff is very excited for the wrestlers. “All of them worked hard throughout the year and are confident and ready for this next challenge,” he said.

In the opening round, Brown, whose record is 20-8, will wrestle Christian Way (38-0) in the first round. Pasiuk (48-3) will face Colton Turnbuagh of Ontario (38-9), Shaw (31-2) will match up against Isaac Yoho (33-8) of Peninsula Woodridge and Daniels (45-7) will wrestle James Munro (19-14) of Washington Courthouse.

MINERVA

The Minerva Lions will send two wrestlers to the compete in Division II at the state tournament, Ethan Mueller (126) and Travis Kuttler (285).

Kuttler placed third at the district tournament at Claymont with a 6-3 win over Lyle Clark of Claymont. Mueller lost to Dalton Burcher of Indian Valley by pin in 2:34 to place fourth.

Mueller (33-12) will wrestle Nolan Ray (37-5) of Wauseon in the opening round of action Thursday and Kuttler (41-7) will face Lane Cluff (45-4) of Hillsboro.