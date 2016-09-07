Flanagan, Warriors blow out D.C. team 49-7

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor –

Without a doubt, Carrollton junior running back Chase Flanagan sent the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders back to Washington D.C with his number (32) stuck in their heads.

Flanagan ran all over the Rough Riders’ defense in the Warriors home opener, rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns en route to a 49-7 win by Carrollton.

The Warriors scored very early and very often against the Rough Riders last Friday.

“It feels great (to have a big performance) but I cant take any credit for it,” said Flanagan. “It’s all on the line. The line blocks for me and I just run the ball.”

On just the second play from scrimmage, Carrollton quarterback Adam Shaw connected with teammate Parker Crim for a 61-yard touchdown to give Carrollton a 6-0 lead over their opponent one minute and three seconds into the contest. Taylor Keefer’s kick was good and Carrollton led 7-0 with 10:57 remaining in the opening period.

A stout Carrollton defensive forced the Rough Riders to punt, allowing the Warriors to start their second possession at the CHS 25-yard line.

The Warriors drove the ball to the Rough Riders five-yard line before Flanagan punched it in for the Warriors’ second score of the game. Keefer’s kick was good to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead.

The drive was highlighted by a 37-yard Shaw pass to Jacob Knipp, that tipped out of his hands and landed in teammate’s Nick Piatt’s hands at the Theodore Roosevelt 40-yard line.

Once again, the Warriors forced the Rough Riders to punt. This time, the Warriors rushed the punter and senior Cole Russell was able to get his hand on the ball, deflecting the punt and giving the Warriors possession at their opponent’s 30-yard line.

On the first play of the drive, Flanagan sprinted 22 yards to the eight-yard line before scoring the next play. Keefer’s kick was good and the Warriors led 21-0 with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing the Rough Riders to punt again, the Warriors started their drive at their own 33-yard line.

Flanagan only needed to touch the ball once on the drive, taking it 67 yards to the house to give the Warriors a 27-0 lead. Keefer’s kick was good and the Warriors held a 28-0 lead with 3:15 remaining in the half.

The Rough Riders received the opening kick off of the second half, but were held to a three-and-out after Ryan Shepherd got to their quarterback 11 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

After a Rough Riders punt, Carrollton took over at their own 43-yard line. Using his legs, Flanagan moved the ball into Rough Rider’s territory at the 16-yard line. Shaw capped off the drive with a 16-yard run to increase Carrollton’s lead to 35-0 after Keefer’s kick. 9:19 remained in the third quarter.

Theodore Roosevelt was held to another three-and-out, giving them no choice but to punt.

Carrollton started their drive in their own territory at the 24-yard line.

It was Brenton Miller’s turn to contribute on this drive for the winners, rushing to the 44-yard line for a 20-yard pick up. Flanagan rushed seven yards, moving the Warriors to their opponent’s 49-yard line.

Miller took the handoff from Shaw and broke a handful of tackles on his way to the end zone for the 49-yard score. Keefer converted her sixth extra-point kick and the Warriors led 42-0 with 5:42 remaining in the third stanza.

Carrollton’s junior varsity players entered the game to start the fourth quarter and the momentum carried over to the youngters.

Carrollton freshman Connor Clark, who entered the game at quarterback, took the snap and ran 44 yards on a designed QB run for his first high school career touchdown. Keefer’s kick was good and with 11:51 remaining in the contest, the Warriors led 49-0.

Theodore Roosevelt’s team refused to be shut out. Kamau Stith found the end zone at the end of a 16-yard burst. Kao Mahiretaa’s kick was good, cutting the Warriors lead to 49-7.

“If we keep doing things the right way, it means we have a chance to be successful,” said Head Coach Eric McCort. “If we continue to play like this, we give ourselves a chance with anybody.”

“The more they start to believe that and start to understand that, if they play like this, we can compete with anybody,” McCort commented.

“As good as we were, there’s still things we can do to get better,” said McCort. “There’s only one perfect season and that’s to get it all at the end. We need to get to week three.”

The Warriors will host the 1-1 Claymont Mustangs Sept. 9 at Community Field. The Mustangs picked up their first win last Friday defeating rival Indian Valley 29-0.

TEAM STATISTICS

RUSHING: Theodore Roosevelt – 25-49-1, Carrollton – 40-375-6.

PASSING: Theodore Roosevelt – 70, Carrollton – 107.

FIRST DOWNS: Theodore Roosevelt – 6, Carrollton – 15.

TOTAL YARDS: Theodore Roosevelt – 119, Carrollton – 482.

PENALTIES/YARDS: Theodore Roosevelt – 4-20, Carrollton – 8-65.

FUMBLES/LOST: Theodore Roosevelt – 2-1, Carrollton – 0-0.

DEFENSIVE SACKS: Theodore Roosevelt – 1-8, Carrollton – 4-35.

TIME OF POSSESSION: Theodore Roosevelt – 26:09, Carrollton – 21:51.

INDIVIDUALS STATISTICS

RUSHING: Theodore Roosevelt – Stith 8-50-1, Damonte Hines 6-20, William Wrice 1-7, Antwan Robinson 1-2, Tyris Walker 2-2, Jahad Jackson 2-(-)2 and Dillon Clary 5-(-) 31. Carrollton – Flanagan 14-178-3, Miller 7-107-1, Clark 6-62-1, Shaw 4-15-1, Bryce Carte 4-12, Ryan Walker 3-7 and Crim 2-(-) 6.

PASSING: Theodore Roosevelt – Clary 6-67 and Hines 1-3. Carrollton – Shaw 3-107.

RECEIVING: Theodore Roosevelt – Andre Whitehead 3-56, Jackson 3-11 and Stith 1-3. Carrollton – Crim 1-61, Piatt 1-37 and Shepherd 1-9.

DEFENSIVE SACKS: Theodore Roosevelt – Trent Contee 1. Carrollton – Calob Dalton 2, Russell 1.5 and Shepherd .5.