Flower show entries stay cool during fair

Beautiful flowers were on display in the Senior Friendship Center during the Carroll County Fair.

Participants had the opportunity to compete in two shows in both the design and floral categories. A tree lily entered by Louis Beucler was named Best of Show. A tree lily is a tall flower with large stalks. In spite of the name, they are not trees; they are herbaceous (non-woody) plants that die down at the end of each growing season. Tree lilies grow to approximately four feet tall, although some may reach heights of 5 to 6 feet or more. The plant is available in bold and pastel colors, such as red, gold and burgundy, and peach, pink, pale yellow and white. Wendy Lenhart of Malvern received the Sweepstakes award with two first places and a second.

Perennial winner and long-time competitor Margie Champer received the Sweepstakes award for the Friday show, earning five blue ribbons. Rebecca Day’s large Hydrangea was named Best of Show.

In the design category, Sweepstakes winners were Karen Moore, Tuesday; and Carla Rinehart, Friday. Rebecca Day earned Best of Show in both shows.

Results from Tuesday’s show include:

HORTICULTURE RESULTS

FLORAL

Blooming House Plants

African Violet, Single: Vera Prinkey, Carrollton, first; Louis Beucler, Dellroy, second.

African Violet, Double: Wendy Lenhart, Malvern, first.

Any Other: Prinkey, second.

BULBS & TUBEORUS

Day Lily: Margie Champer, Carrollton, and Hannah Petersen, Magnolia, first; Bill Kincaid, Carrollton, second.

Tiger Lily: Champer, first; Barb Walton, Carrollton, second.

Stargazer Lily: Carla Rinehart, Carrollton, first; Kincaid, second.

Gladiolus: Beucler and Rebecca Day, Carrollton, first; Day, second; Rinehart, fourth. Brittany Rohr, Kensington, and Day, Honorable Mention.

Cannas: Day, first.

Dahlia, large: Beucler, first.

Dahlia, small: Beucler, first, second and third.

Begonia: Prinkey, first.

Any Other: Beucler, first, Best of Show.

ANNUALS

French or Dwarf Marigold: Petersen, first; Prinkey, second.

Snapdragons: Prinkey fourth and Honorable Mention.

Cleosne: Beucler, second.

Petunia, single: Rinehart, first; Prinkey, second; Champer, third.

Petunia, fringed or ruffled: Prinkey, first; Rinehart, second.

Pansies: Prinkey, third.

Cosmos: Prinkey, first.

Celosia Coxcomb Plumed: Prinkey, first.

Celosia Coxcomb Crested: Champer, second.

Zinnia, large: Kathleen Grisez, Carrollton, first; Prinkey, second.

Zinnia, small: Grisez, first; Champer, second.

Sunflower, small: Day, first.

Salvia: Rinehart, fourth and Honorable Mention.

Geranium: Prinkey, first.

Any Other Cut not Listed: Rinehart, second; Prinkey and Rinehart, third; Prinkey, fourth and Honorable Mention.

CUT FLOWERS

PERENNIALS

Phlox: Day, first; Prinkey, second.

Coral Bells: Rinehart, first.

Daisy, Shasta: Day, first; Champer, second; Walton, third.

Daisy, Rudbeckia: Day, first.

Yarrow: Rohr, first; Kincaid, second; Prinkey, third; Petersen, fourth and Honorable Mention.

Hydrangea, large: Day and Kincaid, first.

Sedum: Day, first.

Any Other Kind: Walton and Kincaid, first; Kincaid and Walton, second; Kincaid, third; Walton, fourth; Walton and Day, Honorable Mention.

FOLIAGE HOUSE PLANTS

Cactus and Succulents, one specimen: Walton, second; Ann Myers, Minerva, third.

Cactus and Succulents, two or more in pot: Myers, first.

Any Other: Lenhart, first and second; Best of Show.

HANGING BASKETS

Flowering: Rinehart, first; Prinkey, second.

DESIGN

The Harness Race: Champer, first; Karen Moore, Carrollton, first and Sweepstakes; Petersen, second.

The Church Social: Jaylyn Haas, Boliver, and Champer, first; Grayson Moore, Carrollton, second.

The Quilting Bee: Day, second.

The Coffee Break: Rinehart and Day, first; Champer and K. Moore, second.

The Backyard BBQ: K. Moore, first; Haas, second.

The Strawberry Social: Day, first and Best of Show; Rinehart and K. Moore, second.

The Spelling Bee: Champer and Day, first; Rinehart, fourth; Rinehart and K. Moore, Honorable Mention.

The One Room Schoolhouse: Haas and Champer, first; Petersen and G. Moore, second.

The Square Dance: Haas, Champer, Day and G. Moore, first.

Red Hat Society: K. Moore, first.

Results from Friday’s show include:

BULBS & TUBEROUS

Day Lily, any color: Tammy Booth, Carrollton, first; Louis Beucler, Dellroy, second; Margie Champer, Carrollton, third; Bill Kincaid, Carrollton, and Rebecca Day, Carrollton, fourth.

Tiger Lily: Champer, first; Day, second.

Stargazer: Champer, first; Kincaid, second.

Lily, any other color: Champer, first; Day, second.

Gladiolus: Day, first; Rinehart, second.

Dahlia, large: Beucler, first.

Dahlia, small: Beucler, first.

Begonia: Rinehart, first.

Any Other: Champer, first and Sweepstakes; Barb Walton, Carrollton, fourth.

CUT FLOWERS ANNUAL

French or Dwarf Marigold: Hannah Petersen, Magnolia, first; Beucler, second.

Snapdragons: Kathleen Grisez, Carrollton, first; Vera Prinkey, Carrollton, second.

Petunia, single: Prinkey, first; Grisez, second; Rinehart, third; Beucler and Wendy Lenhart, Malvern, fourth.

Petunia, double: Prinkey, first; Rinehart, second.

Petunia, fringed or ruffled: Prinkey, fourth.

Pansies: Prinkey and Grisez, second.

Cosmos: Beucler, first.

Celosia Coxcomb Crested: Prinkey, fourth.

Calendula: Day, second.

Zinnia, large: Prinkey, first; Grisez, third; Day, fourth.

Zinnia, small: Grisez, first; Prinkey, second; Day, third.

Sunflower, small: Grisez, fourth.

Salvia: Rinehart, first; Deana Petersen, Magnolia, second.

Impatiens: Rinehart, first; Prinkey, second; H. Petersen and Grisez, fourth.

Geranium: Prinkey, first.

Any other: Grisez and Kincaid, second; Prinkey, third.

PERENNIALS

Phlox: Day, first; Prinkey, second; Kincaid, third.

Lupine: Beucler, first; Champer, second.

Coral Bells: Rinehart, fourth.

Yarrow: Prinkey, first, Kincaid and H. Petersen, fourth.

Delphiniums: Beucler, first and second.

Hydrangea, large: Day, first and Best of Show.

Hydrangea, small: Day, second.

Sedium: Day, second.

Any Other: Kincaid, second; Barnowski, third; Day, fourth.

FOLIAGE HOUSE PLANTS

Any Foliage Plant: Wendy Lenhart, Malvern, second.

ROSES

Floridunda: Kincaid, second.

Any Other: Champer, first; Grisez, third.

DESIGN

Tiny Jewels: Karen Moore, Carrollton, Rinehart and Champer, first; Michele Barnowski, Magnolia, second.

My Alumni: Day and Champer, first; Rinehart and Moore, second.

Eclipse of the Sun: Day, first and Best of Show.

Thanksgiving Centerpiece: Day and H. Petersen, first; Champer, second.

Green with Envy: Champer and Rinehart, first; Moore and Day, second; H. Petersen and D. Petersen, third.

By the Light of the Moon: Barnowski, first; Moore, Champer, H. Petersen, second; Day, fourth.

Salute to our Troops: Day, first; Champer and Moore, second; H. Petersen, third; Barnowski, fourth.

County Fair: Moore, first; Rinehart, first and Sweepstakes; Day, second; Jaylyn Haas, D. Petersen, H. Petersen, third.

Posey in a Purse: Day, Moore, Champer, first; H. Petersen, fourth.