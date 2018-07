Flower show honors go to new participants, annual winners

A display of cut flowers and design entries led to new names in the winner’s circle.

New participants Sarah Wingerter and Susie Frew earned best of show honors. Long-time competitors Carla Rinehart and Margie Champer received sweepstakes honors. Champer and Karen Moore earned honors in the design, along with teen, Hannah Petersen.

Participants had the opportunity to compete in shows Tuesday and Friday in both floral and design categories.

Results from Tuesday’s show included:

FLORAL

BLOOMING HOUSE PLANTS

African Violet, single: Wendy Lenhart, Malvern, third.

African Violet, double: Lenhart, third.

Any other: Lenhart, second.

BULBS & TUBEROUS

Day Lily: Margie Champer, Carrollton, first; Dyane Hice, Minerva, second; Hannah Petersen, Magnolia, third; Cheryl Jones, honorable mention.

Tiger Lily: Champer, first; Hice, second.

Any other Lily: Champer, first.

Gladiolus: Carla Rinehart, Carrollton, first; Hice, second.

Any other: Champer, first.

CUT FLOWERS

ANNUALS

French or Dwarf Monigold: Petersen, first.

Snapdragons: Rinehart, first; Petersen, second.

Cleosne: Petersen, second.

Petunia, single: Sarah Wingerter, Carrollton, first and second; Susie Frew, Carrollton, and Rinehart, both third; Frew, honorable mention.

Petunia, double: Frew, first and second.

Petunia, fringed or ruffled: Frew, first.

Pansies: Frew, first and second.

Cosmos: Rinehart, first.

Calendula: Frew, first.

Zinnia, large: Rinehart, first; Felice Dunn, Bowerston, second.

Zinnia, small: Frew, first; Dunn, second.

Sunflower, large: Frew, first.

Sunflower, small: Frew, first; Petersen, second.

Salvia: Rinehart, first.

Impatiens: Petersen, first; Rinehart, second; Dunn, third.

Geranium: Rinehart and Frew, first; Frew, second; Petersen, third.

Any other cut not listed: Wingerter, first, second, third, honorable mention.

PERENNIALS

Lupine: Champer, first.

Coral Bells: Rinehart.

Daisy, Shasta: Dunn and Petersen, third; Dunn, fourth.

Daisy, Rudbeckia: Petersen, first; Jones, second and third.

Yarrow: Petersen, first; Champer, second.

Hydrangea, large: Wingerter, first (green) and first (blue).

Hydrangea, small: Wingerter, first.

Any other kind: Dunn, first; Petersen, second.

FOLIAGE HOUSE PLANTS

Cactus & Succulents,1 specimen: Lenhart, first.

Any other: Petersen, first.

HANGING BASKETS

Flowering: Rinehart, first.

Foliage: Dunn, first; Champer, second.

ROSES

Miniature Rose: Wingerter, first.

Best of Show: Wingerter, Hydrangea, large (green).

Sweepstakes: Rinehart, Gladiolus.

DESIGN

My Morning Cup of Coffee: Karen Moore, Carrollton, first; Rinehart, second; Champer, third; Petersen, fourth.

It’s ALL About ME: Moore, first; Champer, second.

In My Kitchen: Moore, first; Dunn, second; Petersen, third.

The Bee: Moore, first; Petersen, second.

Girls Night Out: Moore, first; Champer, second; Petersen, third.

Birds & Blooms: Champer, first; Moore, second.

What’s in the Oven: Champer, first; Rinehart, second; Petersen, third.

Grandma’s Treasure: Moore, first; Champer, second; Petersen, third.

I’m a Sucker for Color: Rinehart, first; Dunn and Moore, second; Champer, third.

Best of Show: Moore, My Morning Cup of Coffee.

Sweepstakes: Moore, Grandma’s Treasure.

Results from Friday’s show included:

FLORAL

BULBS & TUBEROUS

Day Lily: Champer, first; Petersen, honorable mention.

Tiger Lily: Champer, first; Hannah Petersen, second; Deana Petersen, third.

Stargazer: Hannah Petersen, second.

Any other Lily: Champer, first.

Gladiolus: Rinehart, first.

Dahlia, large: Rinehart, first.

Begonia: Rinehart, first.

Any other not listed: Champer, first.

CUT FLOWERS

ANNUALS

African or Giant Marigold: Frew, second.

French or Dwarf Marigold: Hannah Petersen and Deana Petersen, both first.

Snapdragons: Hannah Petersen, first; Rinehart, second.

Cleosne: Hannah Petersen, first.

Petunia, single: Frew and Wingerter, first; Wingerter, second; Frew, third.

Pansies: Wingerter and Rinehart, second.

Cosmos: Rinehart, first.

Zinnia, large: Rinehart, first and second.

Sunflower, small: Hannah Petersen, third.

Salvia: Rinehart, first.

Impatiens: Rinehart, first; Hannah Petersen, second.

Geranium: Hannah Petersen and Rinehart, honorable mention.

Any other cut flower: Wingerter, first, second, third.

ROSES

Miniature Roses: Frew, first; Wingerter, second.

Any other Rose: Frew, first.

PERENNIALS

Coral Bells: Rinehart, first.

Daisy, Shasta: Hannah Petersen, first; Deana Petersen, second.

Rudbeckia: Hannah Petersen, first; Deana Petersen, second.

Yarrow: Hannah Petersen, first; Deana Petersen, second.

Hydrangea, large: Wingerter, first and second.

Hydrangea, small: Wingerter, first.

Any other not listed: Champer, first; Hannah Petersen, second; Deana Petersen, third; Rinehart, honorable mention.

DESIGN

Clean Up America: Champer, first; Hannah Petersen, second.

Honoring our Fallen Heroes: Hannah Petersen, first; Rinehart, second.

Sports: Champer, first.

Let’s Play in the Sand: Champer, first.

Luck of the Irish: Rinehart, first; Hannah Petersen and Champer, second.

Love is in the Air: Hannah Petersen, first; Champer, second.

Twinkling Stars: Champer, first; Rinehart, second.

Shoe Sensation: Champer, first.

Designer’s Choice: Champer, first; Hannah Petersen, second.

Best of Show: Champer, Clean Up America.

Sweepstakes: Hannah Petersen, Honoring our Fallen Heroes.