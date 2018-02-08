Foltz re-elected to Minerva BOE post

Robert (Bob) Foltz and Stanley (Stan) Pennock were re-elected president and vice president, respectively, of the Minerva Local Board of Education at its Jan. 11 organizational meeting. Other board members are Susan Crawford, Tom Freeland and Robert Yeagley.

Regular monthly board meetings were set for the third Monday at 7 p.m. at the administrative office.

Committee appointments for 2018 included:

– Building/Grounds, Transportation/Maintenance: Robert Foltz and Stanley Pennock;

– Curriculum/Extracurricular: Susan Crawford and Robert Yeagley;

– Finance/Negotiations: Foltz and Pennock;

– Personnel/Policy: Yeagley and Tom Freeland;

– Community/Parents/Staff Relations: Crawford and Freeland;

– Superintendent/Treasurer Appraisal Process: Foltz, Pennock and Yeagley;

– Minerva Local Education Association Advisory Team: Foltz;

– Ohio Association of Public School Employees Advisory Team: Pennock;

– Student Achievement Liaison; Crawford;

– Legislative Liaison: Pennock;

– Safety: Foltz and Crawford.

The Board also established a $5,000 Board Service fund, a $75,000 bond for the treasurer, approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association and set compensation for board members at $80 per meeting.

Annual resolutions authorizing the treasurer and superintendent to perform certain duties were also approved.

During the regular meeting, the Board:

– APPROVED a student trip to New Orleans June 4-10 at no cost to the board;

– APPROVED the 2018-19 school calendar, which is similar to the current year;

– APPROVED expenditures for December totaling $1,632,101;

– APPROVED an alternate tax budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year for the Stark County auditor’s office;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Robin Fry as budgetary clerk in the Treasurer’s office effective Dec. 21, 2018, with 30 years of service;

– APPROVED supplemental contracts for the 2017-18 school year for Missy Ronches, track (full contract from 1/2); Lance Willison, track (1/2); Nicole Christner, volunteer track, and Olivia Scott, volunteer indoor track;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Drew Prendergast as full time track coach;

– SET the next regular meeting for Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.