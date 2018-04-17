Forrest L. Fisher, 61, of Scio passed away Monday, April 16, 2018, in Aultman Hospital, Canton surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 27, 1956, in Dennison, he was a son to the late Melvin and Mollie Watkins Fisher.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in1974. Forrest proudly farmed the land held by the Fisher family for three generations. He was a volunteer firefighter for over 30 years with Loudon Township VFD. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Forrest was a member of New Rumley United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Cherri Fisher; daughters, Jenn Fisher, Marcy (Rhett) Vincenzo and Kristin (Tim) Potts; a step-son, Brad (Cindy) Scott; a step-daughter, Natalie (Dylan) Demas; grandchildren, Daria and Nathan Scott, Grayson Demas, Emily and Daxton Potts and Cooper Vincenzo; and a sister, Alicia (Phil) LaMancusa.

In addition to his parents, Forrest was preceded in death by his first wife, Cindy Lumley Fisher; and a half-sister, Sue McDannels.

Services will be held Friday, April 20 at 1 p.m. in New Rumley United Methodist Church with Pastors Tom Snodgrass and David Lee officiating. Burial will follow in New Rumley United Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Memorial contributions may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church, c/o Sandy Knowles, 11877 William Penn Blvd., Hartville, OH 44632.