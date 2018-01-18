Foul play not suspected in death of 51-year-old Perry Twp. woman

By Carol McIntire

Editor

PERRY TWP. – Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said an investigation into the death of a 51-year-old Perry Twp. woman didn’t turn up “any red flags, but his department is awaiting the results of an autopsy.”

A motorist discovered the body of 51-year-old Cathleen T. Weals lying on Poinsettia Rd. near the driveway entrance to her home during the morning hours of Jan. 14. Weals lived in the 1300 block of Poinsettia Rd.

“We’re investigating the case, but don’t see any red flags that would indicate foul play,” said Williams. “The cold weather most likely contributed to her death.”

County Coroner Dr. Mandal Haas ordered an autopsy and is awaiting the results.

Williams said Weals and her husband were celebrating his birthday at a bar in Carrollton and stopped at a friend’s house on the way home. They were not able to drive their vehicle home, so the friend took the pair to the entrance to the driveway and left them off, saying he was unable to drive his vehicle to the residence due to heavy snowfall.

Law enforcement officials located the husband in the home after the body was discovered. He told authorities the last time he saw his wife was about 11 p.m. in the driveway.

Williams said he contacted the the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI) to investigate the death.

Perry Twp. firefighters and EMT Ambulance were also at the scene along with the county detective bureau.