Four-week series planned at Dellroy church

Christ Community Church in Dellroy began a four-week series Feb. 18 which continues Sundays through March 11 at 10 a.m.

Battlefront: Being victorious in the Invisible Realm, invites the public to see the reality of the war, the necessity of being on the winning side and the total benefits of fighting the good fight.

Church representatives note, all around, a war rages – in our world, our minds and in what we can and cannot see. With or without knowing it, we are on the front lines of the battle along with angels, demons, the devil and God.

Themes include: Feb. 25 – Who are my Enemies?; March 4 – Where is the Battlefield? and March 11 – What is the Battle Plan?

For more information, call 330-735-2127 or visit www.loveled.org.

The church is located at 20 E. Main St., Dellroy.