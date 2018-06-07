Fourth Black sibling takes part in spelling bee

A Southern Local sixth grader was the fourth in his family to represent his school in the Scripps National spelling bee held last week in Washington, DC.

Justus Black, who qualified for the national event earlier this year by winning the Columbiana County spelling bee, reportedly lasted until the third preliminary round of the national bee, which included 518 spellers. Black misspelled the word extortionate.

His older brother, Silas, was last year’s county bee winner who also qualified for the 2017 national bee. The Blacks’ two elder sisters, Jasmine and Harmony, also represented the area at the national bees in 2015 and 2016. Their parents are Dale and Hoi Wah Black of Wellsville.