Frances L. Brenneman, 73, of Carrollton passed away early Saturday morning, Nov. 11, 2017, in Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

Born June 27, 1944, in Augusta, she was a daughter of the late Ollie James and Hazel Berry Wood Weir.

Frances attended First United Methodist Church in Carrollton. She was a member of the McCook Ladies Bowling Association Board, Atwood Yacht Club and the Yacht Club golf team.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis Brenneman; son, Dennis G. (Lynnette) Brenneman, Jr. of Carrollton; daughter, Melissa Brenneman of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Shaina (Brad) Eick and Nicholas Brenneman; two sisters, Mary (Glen) Shaner and Susie (Teed Martin) Hodge; two brothers, Ronald Weir and David (Becky) Gamble; and two brothers-in-law, Reginald Landry and Orville Hartline.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd Weir and Paul Weir, and two sisters, Doris Hartline and Shirley Landry.

A memorial service for Frances will be held Nov. 17 at noon in the Nazarene Church in Carrollton with visitation Friday, one hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Frances name to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.