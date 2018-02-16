Frank M. Tedrick, 73

Frank Monroe Tedrick, 73, formerly of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Born March 28¸1944, in Cleveland, he was a son to Frank Monroe and Paula Ann (Danner) Tedrick.

Frank was professional pilot He worked in the maintenance department at Danner Press, Carrollton Graphics and Tradesman International. He enjoyed flying single and light twin-engine planes. He was a member of the NRA and American legion. He graduated from Canton Central Catholic. He was a veteran, serving in the Army.

He is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann (Mike) Gasper of Malvern, Paula Jean Moore of Carrollton, Sandy (Mike) Kohler of Canton and Cathy (Tim) Troyer of Dover; one brother, John Tedrick of Robertsville; 10 grandchildren, Steve (Michelle) Walker, Kevin (Andrea) Walker, Cody Walker, Colby Moore, Pheobe Moore, Gabriel Moore, Courtney Troyer, Regina Troyer, Jenny (Brian) Clough and Jared (Kristin) Kohler; and five great-grandchildren, Avery, Olivia, McKenzie, Weston and Corbin.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Peoli, OH Cemetery. Allmon-Dugger-Cotton is in charge of arrangements.