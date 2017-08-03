Fred Kungl named grand knight of county Knights of Columbus chapter

Fred Kungl of East Springfield was installed as the third grand knight of Our Lady of Carroll County Knights of Columbus Council 15401 July 9.

The installation took place in a solemn ceremony officiated by District Deputy Daniel A. Hitchcock and held in the parish hall of Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

Kugl’s administration will serve for the 2017-2018 fraternal year that runs through June 30.

Others installed include: Rev. Anthony R. Batt, chaplain; Joseph D. Yoder, deputy grand knight; Daniel D. Pesta, chancellor; Earnest S. Pridemore, recorder; Robert E. Wirkner, advocate; Merle A. Albrecht, inside guard; Robert L. Barnes, outside guard; John J. Sowko and Dale J. Batty, trustees, all of Carrollton; Thomas K. Jordan of Scio, financial secretary; Mark E. Oboy of Bowerston, treasurer; and Richard K. Haas of Waynesburg, warden. Thomas M. Meagher of Carrollton will serve as the council’s first co-chairman for Special Olympics.

Grand Knight Kungl is the first to take the helm who isn’t a charter (founding) member. In remarks after his installation, he said, “I am eager to lead the council to an even more active role in the community.”

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic lay organization. At the local level, Council 15401 has 50 members. The raised and distributed $9,677 to charitable causes and rendered 3,678 hours of volunteer service in 2016.