Fred Tarr III, 79, of Lake Mohawk, Malvern passed away Oct. 25, 2017, from complications of COPD, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fred was the owner of Seven Ranges Mfg. Company of Carrollton. He was an industrial engineer and pilot. Born and raised in Toronto, he graduated from Toronto High School.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Batcho Tarr; two sons, Fred D. Tarr IV of Dellroy and David (Rick) Tarr of Malvern; two grandchildren, Joseph and Rickelle Tarr; many nieces and nephews; and longtime dear friend, Rick Hupp.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred D. Tarr II; his mother, Harriet A. Tarr; and three sisters, Isabelle Jones, Angela Ramer, and Jane Barber.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Kenny Thomas officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.