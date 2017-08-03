Free lending library added to Mechanicstown park

MECHANICSTOWN – A Little Free Library has found a home in Mechanicstown.

The small, front-yard book exchange libraries number 36,000 around the world in 70 countries – from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan and are a global phenomenon. Now a new Little Free Library at the park in Mechanicstown has joined the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

Earlier in the summer, Marty Jones approached The Great Divide Ruritan Club of Mechanicstown about starting a Little Free Library in the corner park the Ruritans maintain.

They were very supportive of the idea. They installed a post and helped mount the library box. The library is dedicated to Marty’s daughter, the late Sara Princic, who loved to read, especially to young children. Princic died last year in a car accident. Jones also hoped the library would bring people in the community together to share books and ideas.

The Great Divide Ruritan Club of Mechanicstown met July 17 under the direction of Tom Barnett, for a picnic in the park and a dedication of the Little Free Library. Jim Means, Ruritan zone governor, dedicated the library and commended the Ruritan group for their fine and continued community service.

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We love about America.” Each year nearly 10 million books are shared in Little Free Libraries.

Readers are invited to stop in Mechanicstown and “Take a Book – Return a Book!”

To learn more, visit littlefreelibrary.org.