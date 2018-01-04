Frigid temperatures hamper efforts to battle New Year’s Day garage fire

By Carol McIntire

Editor

KILGORE – Frigid temperatures hampered firefighters’ efforts to battle a garage fire at 7030 Troy Rd. SW, Carrollton, on the first day of 2018.

Loudon Twp. Fire Chief John Beckley said his department was called to the scene at 12:47 p.m. for a garage fire at the John Tiziani residence.

“When we arrived the fire was burning pretty good,” Beckley said. “The back wall of the garage had burnt through already.”

Efforts to fight the blaze were hampered by near zero temperatures, which caused the lines on fire trucks to freeze.

Water was shuttled from a dry hydrant on Raindrop Rd. to the scene. Amsterdam and Carroll County firefighters assisted at the scene. Perry Twp. and Carrollton village fire departments provided tankers and Bergholz fire department pumped water from the dry hydrant.

Tiziani told Beckley the fire started in a corner of the garage. “He said when he opened the door, the garage was filled with smoke and when the air hit it, it burst into flames,” Beckley said. The building was a wood structure, approximately 30×40 feet in size.

A side-by-side ranger, Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Diamond T truck were destroyed.

Beckley said the building was covered by insurance.

Firefighters were on the scene for over two hours.