Full ballot expected to attract voters to polls Nov. 7

It’s time to pick non-partisan candidates and decide issues at Tuesday’s Nov. 7 general election.

The 16 polling locations in Carroll County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Carroll County Board of Elections has estimated that 54% of the 18,190 Carroll County registered voters – or 9,823 – will exercise their right to vote Tuesday.

Registered voters may also cast an absentee ballot until 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, in the Carroll County Board of Elections office located on the ground level of the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton if they do not choose to go to the polls.

Sample ballots may be accessed by visiting the Election Board’s website which gives detailed information regarding candidates and issues. The website is www.carrollcountyboe.com.

Listed on non-partisan ballots are candidates for local and area village offices, Boards of Education, Educational Service Center board candidates and township trustees, along with a list of issues.

These include two state issues, a countywide tax levy, four village levies, five township tax levies, a QUAD Ambulance District levy and five Local Option questions.

Carrollton, Minerva council races attract multiple candidates

Seven individuals are seeking four seats on Carrollton council at the Nov. 7 general election.

The include Wilma L. Lambert, Frank Leghart, Danny Locke, Tommy R. Parker, Thomas W. Parker, Brittany N. Tangler and Cory A. Yeager.

In Minerva, four candidates are seeking two council seats. They include Dennis Clapper, Elliott C. Hannen, Cynthia A. Lawson and John R. Shipman.

No contests exist for council seats in the remaining villages within The Free Press Standard circulation area.

With four to elect in each village, following is a list of Council candidates:

Dellroy: Brian J. Lawther, Harry J. Mabie Jr. and Barbara Kay Onstott.

Leesville: No candidate filed.

Magnolia: Jessica K. Irwin-Miller, James Alan Miller, Claudia Corbett Rogers and Eric T. White.

Malvern: Barbara Burgess, Brittany Burgess and Arlene Phillips.

Sherrodsville: John Nicholas.

Amsterdam: Jeanne Baker, Martin M. McCallister Sr. and Marsha Prokopakis.

Bergholz: Ronald Gower, Jade Smith and Joshua Smith.

Bowerston: Paula Beamer, Marie Harris and Jerry McLandsborough.

Salineville: John Higgins, Nancy Needham, Pamela Tedeschi and James Wilson.

Scio: Erin Thompson, Heidi L. Trice, George M. Tubaugh, Andrew P. Turner and Doug Whiteman.

Area Mayors

Leesville: No candidate filed.

Malvern: Robert R. DeLong (unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2019).

Boards of Public Affairs

Magnolia: No candidate filed.

Salineville Board of Public Affairs: No candidate filed.

Carrollton, Conotton Valley, Edison, ESC seats contested

Voters in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District will have a choice of four candidates to fill the two seats on the school board at the Nov. 7 general election.

Seeking four-year terms are Tait Carter, Rose Kienzle, Daniel D. Pesta and Rose M. Seck.

Uncontested candidates seeking re-election for two expiring terms on the Brown Local Board of Education at Malvern are Tami L. Hulit and Dechelle Thompson.

There are three candidates for the two seats on the Conotton Valley Union Local Board of Education. They are Kari M. Galigher, Andrea Leggett and Kevin E. Willoughby.

The four candidates seeking three openings on the Edison Local Board of Education are Scott O. Lockhart, Aaron Richardson, Warner Sanders and Ronald L. Smyth.

Uncontested candidates seeking three seats on the Minerva Local Board of Education are Robert Foltz, Tom Freeland and Susan Crawford.

The two uncontested candidates for two seats on the Sandy Valley Board of Education are Dennis J. Corsi and Ike Winters.

The three uncontested candidates for expiring terms on the Southern Local Board of Education are Robert Kip Dowling, Linda M. Morris and John F. Sawyer.

Seeking one seat on the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education (ESC) are Ron Busby of Carroll County.

Races exist in 10 of 14 townships for expiring seats

Contests loom in ten of the 14 Carroll County townships for the two expiring terms on each of the Board of Trustees.

Following is the list of candidates seeking seats on Boards of Township Trustees Nov. 7.

Augusta Twp.: Jeffrey Hawk and Calvin Carl Mangun.

Brown Twp.: Thomas L. Borton, Bob Hubbard, Michael McCort, Paul William Robertson and Christopher William Rotondo.

Center Twp.: Zebadiah Q. Casper, Matthew Manfull, Scott Nicholas and Kenneth R. Skinner.

East Twp.: Curtis D. Frase, R. Scott Miller, Brett J. Oyer and Jeremiah Shipley.

Fox Twp.: Todd E. Brown, Tim Dayton and Robert Eish.

Harrison Twp.: Rocky Applegarth, Charles L. Carter, Stanley Bob George and David Seck.

Lee Twp.: James M. Fisher, Karl H. Moore, Dale J. Tinlin and Dick Walters.

Loudon Twp.: A. Allan Furbee, Justin L. Lucas and Carl Smith.

Monroe Twp.: Raymond L. Dingler, Thomas R. Jones and Brian L. McIntire.

Orange Twp.: Joseph A. Nign and James D. Romig.

Perry Twp.: Eric D. Horn and Donald Leggett.

Rose Twp.: John Joe Little and Jonathan W. J. Ward.

Union Twp. : T. David Frew, Christopher Hawk, Arlie D. Lamb and Robert C. McCort.

Washington Twp. : Zachary A. Campbell, Chris J. Keyser and Christopher M. Kuttie.

Issues

One countywide levy, six village issues, six township tax levy requests, an ambulance service renewal and five local options will dominate Carroll County’s Nov. 7 election ballot.

Following is a list of issues for inclusion on ballots in all or portions of Carroll County this fall.

County Tax Levy

An additional 0.3-mill tax for providing the board of health with sufficient funds to carry out health programs of the Carroll County general health district. This amounts to three cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018.

Village Issues

Village of Carrollton: Renewal of a 1.2-mill tax for current expenses. This amounts to 12 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Village of Dellroy: Renewal of a 2-mill tax for current expenses. This amounts to 20 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Village of Magnolia: Renewal of a 3-mill tax for current expenses. This amounts to 30 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Village of Magnolia: Renewal of a 0.5-mill tax for operation and maintenance of the cemetery. This amounts to five cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Village of Amsterdam: Renewal of a 0.5-mill tax levy for Emergency Medical Services. This amounts to five cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years commencing in 2018, first due in 2019.

Village of Salineville: Renewal of a 3-mill tax levy for providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of the Salineville Police Department and the payment of salaries of permanent and part-time police, communications or administrative personnel to operate the same, including payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel. This amounts to 30 cents for each $100 of property valuation for a period of five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Township Levies

Augusta Twp.: A renewal of a 1.10-mill tax for the benefit of Augusta Township (Minerva School Fire District) for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings, or sites, or sources of water supply and materials, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, administrative or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel. This amounts to 11 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Center Twp.: Replacement of 0.5-mill tax for maintaining and operating cemeteries. This amounts to five cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

East Twp.: Replacement of a 0.8-mill tax for fire protection by contract. This amounts to eight cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Perry Twp.: Renewal of a 1-mill tax for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites, or sources of water supply and materials, or the establishment and maintenance of fire alarm telegraph; or payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighter of fire fighting companies to operate the same. This amounts to ten cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Rose Twp.: Renewal of a 2.69-mill tax (excluding the village of Magnolia) for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairs of streets, roads and bridges. This amounts to .269 cents for each $100 of property valuation for 5 years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018.

Rose Twp.: Renewal of a 1.0-mill tax (excluding the village of Magnolia) for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites, or sources of water supply and materials, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical service, administrative, or communications personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel, or the purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company. This amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2017, first due in calendar year 2018.

Ambulance District Renewal

Quad Ambulance District: Renewal of a 2-mill tax for ambulance service, emergency medical service, or both. This amounts to 20 cents for each $100 of property valuation for five years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Local Options

Carrollton B Precinct: Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted by Carrollton Management Restaurant LLC, doing business as Que Pasa, an applicant for D-1, D-2, D-3, and D-5 liquor permits authorizing on premise sales who is engaged in the business of a Mexican restaurant at 160 W. Main St., Carrollton?

Carrollton B Precinct Sunday Sales: Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages, and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Carrollton Management Restaurant LLC, doing business as Que Pasa, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing on premise sales who is engaged in the business of a Mexican restaurant at 160 W. Main St., Carrollton?

Center Precinct: Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted by Carroll County Airport Restaurant LLC, doing business as Carroll County Airport Restaurant, an applicant for D-1 and D-2 liquor permits, who is engaged in the business of operating a family owned restaurant at 253 Airport Rd. SE, Carrollton?

Center Precinct: Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Carroll County Airport Restaurant LLC, doing business as Carroll County Airport Restaurant, an applicant for a D-6 permit, who is engaged in the business of operating a family owned restaurant at 253 Airport Rd. SE, Carrollton?

Sandy Twp. (Stark County): Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor for Tozzi’s Restaurant LLC., doing business as Tozzi’s Restaurant, 144 N. Main St., Magnolia.