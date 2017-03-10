Game show suspense continues…stay tuned until May 9!

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Accent Editor

KILGORE – Richard Cunningham is a devoted fan of “The Price Is Right.”

He and wife, Judy, received tickets to be in the game show audience Feb. 27 and 28 in California.

Alexis Hileman, his granddaughter, obtained the tickets, air fare and coupons from various businesses for the couple. Cunningham dreamed of being a contestant on the show. Hileman and her husband, Brysson, met her grandparents at the airport and provided transportation in California.

Was Cunningham chosen as a contestant? No one can say until the show airs May 9.

“I can tell you we had a wonderful trip,” said Cunningham when he stopped in at The FPS office. “I always wanted to ride a double decker bus and I got to do that when we went on a tour of the area. It was cold, though, and I had to move to the enclosed bottom section.”

The Cunninghams, who reside near Kilgore, flew home March 1.