Garry A. Browne, 66, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Mercy Hospital to be with his Lord and Savior after a short battle of Cancer.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Willis A. Browne, Jr. and Peggy M. (Ryals) Williamson.

Garry attended Carrollton High School and was a member of the wrestling team. He went on to be quite the entrepreneur. He had many friends through the years; anyone who encountered him knew he had a sense of humor that was everlasting. His last 22 years were dedicated to his Faith, and being a Christian helping many.

He is survived by his brothers, Mike Williamson, Kevin Williamson and Jeff (DJ) Williamson; the ex-wives, who held a special place in his heart, Eva, Judy and Dianne; his children and his world, Lora-Jo (Tom) Miron-Mayfield, David Browne, Amy (Kurtis) McGrew and Matt (Desiree) Browne; and 13 grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements for a dinner of remembrance will be announced at a later date.