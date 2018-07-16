Gary L. Gantz, 80, passed away July 12, 2018.

Born April 28, 1938, he was a son to Robert and Katherine (McAndrew) Gantz.

He graduated from Carrollton High School Class of ’56. He served in the U.S. Marines. Gary was a truck driver by trade, driving for several different companies retiring from LCP Plastics. He was an avid hunter belonging to National Rifle Association, Lifetime Trophy Member in North American Hunting Club and The 59 Ford Retractable Club. Throughout the years his 59 Ford has been his greatest passion.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Myla Sue (Warden) Gantz; son, Bradley Stephan (Pam) Gantz; daughters, CrissAndra Howell and Jennifer (Tim) Marki; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Cheryl Miller; sisters-in-law, Lou Glasser, Sherry (Del) Holland, Jacque (Sam) Aguilar, Nancy (Ken) Blanchard and Kendra (Troy) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Freeman; and brother-in-law, Joel Scott Warden.

According to Gary’s wishes there are no services. Donations can be made to Community Hospice. Cremation has been handled by Dodds Funeral Home.