Gary R. Oaks, 61

Gary Robert Oaks, 61, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, peacefully in his sleep.

Born Feb. 24, 1957, in Latrobe, PA, he was a son to William Robert and Shirley Jane Oaks.

Gary was a store manager for J.C. Murphy, Ames and Rite Aid for the past 19 years. He was an avid hunter and his passion was hunting with his bow and arrow.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Anne (Small) Oaks of the home, whom he married Jan. 24, 1997; his stepmother, Debra Oaks of Columbiana; a son, Jason (Melissa) Oaks of Canton; four daughters, Jessica (Allen) Hodge of New Waterford, Audrea Oaks of Lakewood, Kasey DeNoon of Lehigh Acres, FL, and Katie (Tyler) Leishman of Salineville; five grandchildren, Joshua Oaks, Amber Hodge, Ashleigh Hodge, Adrianna Hodge, Andrew Hodge and one expected baby girl in July; four brothers, Jeff (Ellen) Oaks of N. Canton, Brett (Theresa) Oaks of Mechanicstown, Todd (Peggy) Oaks of Wellsville and Eric Oaks of Homeworth; and a half-brother, Justin (Amelia) Oaks of Canfield and a half-sister, Megan Oaks of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends and family Thursday April 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.