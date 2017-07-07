Gary W. McGrew, 71

Gary Wayne McGrew, 71, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Aultman Hospital, Canton.

Born Jan. 30, 1946, in Cleveland, he was a son to Harvey Wayne and Alta Mae (Kessler) McGrew.

He was a U.S. Marine and a member of the Vets, Eagles and VFW Post 3301.

He is survived by a son Gary A. and (Teresa Morgan) McGrew of Carrollton; one daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Booth of Virginia; two sisters, Anne Bruce of Georgia and E. Jean Dunn of West Virginia; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one step granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl McGrew; and a sister, Lila Starkey.

A memorial service will be held July 15 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 5320 Arrow Rd. N.W. Minerva, with John Carpenter officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.