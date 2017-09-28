Gas leak leads to evacuation of residents along Moody Ave.

Residents and a government building were evacuated on Moody Ave. last week due to a gas leak.

Tammy Dowell with the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) office said a contractor replacing Columbia Gas lines accidently ruptured a line between the county health dept. building and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

Dowdell said employees at the health department and some residents were evacuated as a safety precaution. The line was repaired in a couple hours.