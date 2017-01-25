George E. Tidrick, 87, of Malvern, suddenly passed away at his home, Jan. 23, 2017.

He was born June 13, 1929, in Martins Ferry to George B. and Margaret (Woods) Tidrick. He retired from Norfolk and Southern Railroad where he was a conductor for 39 years. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Waldron, former commander and lifetime member of the Minerva VFW Post #4120, member of the Malvern American Legion Post #375, Cypress Lodge #604 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, Railroad Retirees, Carroll County Historical Society, founder and former president of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club, and helped with the Algonquin Mill Festival for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Hendry) Tidrick, whom he married Jan. 29, 1983; two sons, Craig (Karen Sue) Tidrick of Swanton, OH, and David (Cindy) Tidrick of Toledo; a daughter-in-law, Pam Tidrick of Toledo; stepdaughter, Johan Brydson of Hamilton, Canada; two stepsons, Robert and Stephen Brydson, both of Hamilton, Canada; four sisters, Dorothy Edie of Uhrichsville, Flora Grimes of New Philadelphia, Margaret Robinson of Sherrodsville, Lucinda (Glen) Norris of Sherrodsville; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Kerry Tidrick.

Funeral services will be Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home at Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Sherrodsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva VFW. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.