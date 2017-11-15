George J. Sell, 79, a longtime Lakewood Rd. SW, Sherrodsville, resident, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, 2017, in Bowerston Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center near Leesville following a brief illness.

Born April 12, 1938, in Sherrodsville, he was the son of the late Loren P. and Mary Ann Furrick Sell.

A graduate of Carrollton High School, he was a former employee of U.S. Ceramic Tile Company in East Sparta where he worked until they closed. He then was employed at Rinehardt Home Service until his retirement in 1999.

He was an active and faithful member of Leavittsville United Methodist Church where he served as chairman of the administrative council. George was very fond of going fishing with his brother and enjoyed golfing for many years. He had a passion for playing cards. After he was no longer able to get out of the home regularly, he was entertained by watching the wildlife from the porch of his house. George and his wife, Donna, spent their winters in Trenton, FL, for about 10 years. He was a loving husband and faithful friend.

He is survived by his wife, Donna L. Felgenhauer Sell, whom he married April 14, 1962; a niece, Patricia (Tim) Rush of Carrollton; and Terry (Jackie) Brink of Mineral City, whom he considered to be his surrogate son.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin L. Sell, and a nephew, Dave Sell.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. in Leavittsville United Methodist Church with Pastor James W. Ricketts officiating. Interment will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Leavittsville United Methodist Church, C/O Julie A. Korns, 6145 Caddy Rd. SW, Bowerston, OH 44695. To leave an online condolence message, visit

