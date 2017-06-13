George A. Litt, 89, of Frostproof, FL, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Born April 8, 1928, in Mt. Vernon, OH, he was a son of the late William H. and Mabel Grace Litt.

He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served in the Korean conflict and as a guard at the United Nations Building in New York during 1950-1951.

He worked as an Ohio State Patrolman and Nationwide Insurance in sales and claims for 35 years.

George loved his family, his in-laws, The Ohio State Buckeyes, The Lily Lake Golf and RV Resort and life. He will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Long Litt, whom he married in 1971; children, Glenn Litt, Gary (Laurie) Litt, Janice (Donald) Harbuck and George E. Litt; five grandchildren, Natalee (Scott) Owen, Sara (Craig) Adkins, Brian Lucas, Shelby Litt and Travis Litt; five great grandchildren; a brother, Leroy Litt; a sister, Ruth Ann (Clarence) Bunnell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, and two sisters.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal services and cremation has taken place with burial in Waynesburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Carroll County Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615 or Carroll County Humane Society, PO Box 61, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton was in charge of local arrangements.