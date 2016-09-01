George A. Long, 94

George A. Long was born Oct. 19, 1921, in Carroll County to James C. and Margaret (Rutledge) Long and was called to join the Lord Aug. 19, 2016.

George loved woodworking, golfing, repairing things and traveling. He was a well-known master auto mechanic in Ohio and was particularly a Ford man, completing 47 years in the trade with his last 10 years as a bus mechanic for Carrollton Exempted School District. After leaving the farm where he grew up, he drove milk truck prior to his years as a mechanic.

George moved to Arizona in 2006, and loved being able to go outside every day, traveling all over Arizona and even took a balloon ride. Besides his great attitude and love of life he was an Arizona Diamondbacks fan. George was a friend to all who knew him and will be sadly missed.

George is survived by his daughter, Karen Sell-Virgin (Russell Virgin, son-in-law); and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen (Eckley) Long; his second wife, Neva (McClure) Long; sisters, Martha (Long) Coneybeer and Mary Elizabeth (Long) Rader; and his son, Donald R. Sell.