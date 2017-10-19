George W. Davis 91 of Bergholz, passed away unexpectedly Oct.17, 2017, in his home.

Born Oct. 12, 1926, in Bergholz, he was a son of the late George and Ethel Slates Davis.

George was a coal miner for the Y & O Coal Co. and was owner/operator of Davis Rentals. He was a member of Salineville Masonic Lodge #348 F&AM, Valley of Steubenville Scottish Rite, Amsterdam VFW Post #232, Fraternal Order of Eagles (50 year member) and Bergholz Ruritan.

George was a WWII veteran serving in the Merchant Marines. He was acting president of Local #1304 in which he served for over 60 years

He is survived by his daughter, Randi Davis Bake of Carrollton; and three grandchildren, Zachary and Grant Bake and Mackenzie (Alex) Poole.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Parsons) Davis, Jan. 1, 2014.

Friends will be received at Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 285 Second St., Bergholz, Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Robert Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Bergholz Cemetery with military honors. Send condolences online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes.com