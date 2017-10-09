Geraldine I. Coffy, 90

Geraldine I. “Jean” Coffy, 90 of Carmel, IN, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

Born April 16, 1927, in Amsterdam, she was a daughter to the late Lindsey Pearl Peterson and Anna Laura (Wilson) Peterson.

Jean and her husband, Earl, had a large group of friends they met as they traveled the world due to Earl’s military service. She was known by many for the cards she sent; thank you notes, birthday cards or cards for any occasion. Jean was an avid Bingo player. She loved movies, playing pinochle, reading autobiographies and keeping up on world news.

Jean is survived by Earl, her husband of 67 years; daughter, Lara A. (husband, Rick) Taylor; son-in-law, Ed Olson; granddaughter, Lindsey J. (fiancée, Rick Posey) Cook; brother-in-law, Jack (wife, Barbara) Coffy; sister-in-law, Barbara Coffy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Lisa Coffy and Linda Olson; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Peterson, Thelma Smith, Pat Gorgie, Vivian Lowther and Irene Peterson; and a brother, Jack Peterson.

Friends and family are invited to gather Oct. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Flanner and Buchanan-Carmel, where a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m.