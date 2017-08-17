Get to know… Caleb Crowl
Caleb Crowl
Town of Residence:
Amsterdam, OH
Family:
Wife – Katherine Crowl Daughter – Temperance Crowl
Occupation:
Assistant Principal at Carrollton High School
How long have you held this position?
Aug. 1, 2017
What or who influenced you to become involved in the field you are in:
My high school football coach, Jim Tsilimos, encouraged me to go to Mount Union to play football and become a teacher.
What are your duties?
I will help to maintain an excellent school climate and foster a 21st Century learning environment. I administer discipline and keep track of student attendance. Also, I attend athletic events and coach varsity football.
As a youngster, what did you inspire to become one day?
As a youngster I always thought I would become a heavy equipment operator.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy watching movies, following politics, and spending time with my family.
Community activities:
I volunteer for the Carrollton Rotary Club and attend community events.
In my spare time, I enjoy…
Playing with my 2-year-old daughter, being dad, and watching sports.
Favorite Food:
Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
Last movie you saw:
Beauty and the Beast
Favorite movie of all time:
Shawshank Redemption.
Why?
I like this movie because Morgan Freeman is one of my favorite actors.
People would be surprised to know that I…
am a huge WWE fan!