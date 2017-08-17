Get to know… Caleb Crowl

Name:

Caleb Crowl

Town of Residence:

Amsterdam, OH

Family:

Wife – Katherine Crowl Daughter – Temperance Crowl

Occupation:

Assistant Principal at Carrollton High School

How long have you held this position?

Aug. 1, 2017

What or who influenced you to become involved in the field you are in:

My high school football coach, Jim Tsilimos, encouraged me to go to Mount Union to play football and become a teacher.

What are your duties?

I will help to maintain an excellent school climate and foster a 21st Century learning environment. I administer discipline and keep track of student attendance. Also, I attend athletic events and coach varsity football.

As a youngster, what did you inspire to become one day?

As a youngster I always thought I would become a heavy equipment operator.

What are your hobbies?

I enjoy watching movies, following politics, and spending time with my family.

Community activities:

I volunteer for the Carrollton Rotary Club and attend community events.

In my spare time, I enjoy…

Playing with my 2-year-old daughter, being dad, and watching sports.

Favorite Food:

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

Last movie you saw:

Beauty and the Beast

Favorite movie of all time:

Shawshank Redemption.

Why?

I like this movie because Morgan Freeman is one of my favorite actors.

People would be surprised to know that I…

am a huge WWE fan!