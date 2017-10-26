Gina Ruegg joins father in family automotive business

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

MALVERN – Ron Ruegg Automotive continues to grow to meet the demands for automotive repair in the community.

Ron established his business in 1999 behind his home just down the road from where his current modern, up-to-date business is now located at 6117 Alliance Rd. NW (SR 183), just outside of Malvern.

In 2001, the demand for automotive repairs led him to build a 7,500 square foot garage. The new building includes 11 service bays and the work is handled by six technicians and a total of 10 employees.

“Everything was great, and then 911 hit. It changed everything a lot, but we were here, ready to work, and we went on. And the business grew,” said Ron.

“We all worked. We helped paint, and do whatever needed done. It was really fun stuff. I never dreamed about anything but working here. I started when I was 12,” said Ron’s daughter, Gina.

Gina recently joined her father in the business. She established a new website so people can easily find them and find out what services the business has to offer.

Those include Master ASE Certified Technicians, and they can handle any car repair, regular maintenance, and even tires.

“We can handle it all. From oil changes to engine replacements,” said Ron. Ron also has a son, Anthony, who works at a body shop in Waynesburg.

“We do custom exhausts and install Jasper engines and transmissions. We do all brake work, tune-ups, computer diagnostics…we do it all. It’s important to keep up with all the computer diagnostic equipment for today’s cars and trucks. Those change every year,” said Ron.

In addition to maintaining and updating the website, Gina also does the bookkeeping, and handles all the office work. Answering the phone and setting up appointments and answering questions makes up a large part of her day.

Even though working full time, Gina still managed to get her associate’s business degree from Kent Stark State.

With Gina on board, Ron hopes to be able to take a little time off and work more with Cross Eyed Missions. This mission is in Thailand and Honduras. He has made the trip before and would like to be more involved as his free time will allow.

“I really enjoy helping. It’s a 10-day plan. I’m not quitting the business, I am still here. But I am looking forward to doing more with missions as Gina’s responsibilities increase,” stated Ron.

For the future, they are planning an expansion of the business. They are thinking about a bigger building so they can handle trucks and motor homes.

For now, they can handle everything else. The business can be reached by calling 330-863-4422.