Girl Scout Jaden Cook wins coveted county award

CARROLL COUNTY – Jaden Cook was recently honored by her peers as someone who lives by the Girl Scout law not only in scouts but with school and other activities.

Cook was chosen as the recipient of an award available only to Carroll County Girl Scouts. She received the Thomasene Award for her accomplishments.

Nominated by Troop #60225 who wrote, “We feel Jaden deserves to be the Girl Scout of the year! She has been in Girl Scouts for seven years, starting as a Daisy.” The nominations noted, over the years Cook has earned try-its, badges, journeys and the Bronze award while she was a Junior.

She is now at Cadette ranking. Cook has earned two of the Leadership In Action (LIA) awards, program aid, many Cadette badges and the Breathe Journey. She sold and met her goal of 1,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the last sale.

She has traveled with her troop to Savannah, GA, to tour Juliette Gordon Low’s Birthplace Museum. (Low organized the first Girl Scout troop in Savannah, GA, in 1912.) She has also taken part in trips to Hershey, PA, Girl Scout Camp-O-Ree and many other trips.

Jaden has gone to resident Girl Scout camp for the past five summers and planned to attend Camp Ledgewood this summer. Jaden and her troop have volunteered many hours to her community and Carroll County including: working in a soup kitchen (Sharing Bread), planting flowers, cleaning up downtown and serving punch and cookies at the Bicentennial event. She is currently working on her silver award with a Girl Scout sister. They are working at Centerville Village planning fun events, volunteering time and getting the community involved with this new home in Carrollton.

Jaden is involved with the Carroll County 4-H program, serving as health and safety officer for her club. She has been chosen to participate in project judging at the Ohio State Fair and attends 4-H camp every summer.

She attends the Assembly of God church, where she has been involved with the church youth group for the past eight years, finishing each level (Rainbows, Daisy, Prims, Missionettes). She recently began involvement with the Tween Youth Group.

When she is not busy with church, 4-H and Girl Scouts, she is a student at Bell-Herron Middle School and a cheerleader.

“Her fellow Scouts say she is fun to be around and a true friend!” the nomination form stated.

Jaden is the daughter of Geno and Yvonne Cook of Carrollton. She has a younger brother, Graden.

Colleen Joseph, director of the county service unit, explained, “Thomasene Plessinger was involved with Girl Scouts for over 30 years, as a leader and served as service unit director for years.”

Plessenger continued giving her time for Girl Scouts even after her granddaughter was no longer a member. A group of ladies who run the museum with the history of Girl Scouts in North Canton, known as the Silver Tree Foil Ladies, gave the county service unit a donation to celebrate Plessinger after she passed away.

“At first we thought we would have a pizza party or something but then realized that would be a one time deal,” Joseph explained. “We decided to create an award for Girl Scouts in Carroll County in Thomasene’s memory and to keep her name alive in Girl Scouts. As a way to remember such a vital person who gave so much to this community.”

Members of the Service Unit decided they would let the girls nominate their peers for the award. They came up with requirements for nominees, including the girl must be a good representative of Girl Scouts, be someone the others look up to and they must write an essay explaining why their nominee qualifies.

The nominee information goes to the Service Unit’s representative in Youngstown who goes over the nominations and chooses the winner.

“Thomasene was the heart and soul of Girl Scouts,” Joseph stated. “Every girl wants to win the Thomasene Award.”