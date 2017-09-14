Girl Scouts efforts earn them prestigious Silver Award

CARROLLTON – Two Girl Scouts were honored Aug. 24 during a ceremony at Centreville Village in Carrollton.

Jaden Cook and Hailey Edie earned the Girl Scout Silver Award which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The award encompasses the mission of Girl Scouting of building “girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.”

Colleen Joseph, leader of Girl Scout Troop 60225, explained the Silver Award represents a girl’s accomplishments in Girl Scouting and her community as she grows and works to improve her life and the lives of others. The first four requirements of the Silver Award help girls build skills, explore careers, gain leadership skills and make a commitment to self-improvements.

Girls earn the award by focusing on an issue they care about, building a team, exploring their community, picking, planning and putting their Action Project in place. The minimum time for earning the Girl Scout Silver Award is investing 50 hours, Joseph noted.

“The two girls who earned their Silver Award become quite accomplished in their steps and their confidence. They know their actions can have a great impact on the community. They are shining stars in the dance of Girl Scouting. They have learned to dance to their own beat and lead those who follow them,” Joseph stated. “We honor these girls in earning their Silver Award.”

After the award presentation, Joseph continued, “As you worked toward your Silver Award, take pride in the lessons you learned and the service you are volunteering. The journey in life will not always be easy, and sometimes things will not go as planned; but the experiences you gained will be a key to your future and a mark of your accomplishment. The reward at the end of this journey is the Silver Award and the personal satisfaction of making a difference in your community and accomplishing this distinguished honor.”

The girls volunteered 50 hours at Centreville Village. They assisted with a variety of activities with the residents, such as playing cornhole and bowling on the Wii, holding an ice cream social and a movie and popcorn night and pampering the ladies by painting their fingernails.

Cook is the daughter of Geno and Yvonne Cook of Carrollton.

Edie is the daughter of Steve and Heather Edie of Bowerston.