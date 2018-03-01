Girl Scouts set March 6 recruitment night

A Girl Scout Troop Formation night for kindergarten girls will be held March 6 at 6 p.m. in the Carrollton Safety Center, 135 3rd St. SW, Carrollton.

Girl Scout officials are holding the recruitment event because, “We believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world!” said Bridget Ellert, community executive with Girls Scouts of North East Ohio.

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio connects girls to a world of possibilities in a positive and inclusive, girl-led environment. Girls are inspired to discover their passions and empowered to reach their full potential through a proven leadership development plan.

Girls will participate in engaging and fun activities like earning badges, selling cookies, getting outdoors and doing community service projects.

Girl Scouts is the largest girl-led, girl-oriented organi-zation in the world and has been around for over 100 years. Girl Scouts is committed to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.

For more information about Girl Scouts and their programs or to sign up, stop by the Troop Formation or visit gsneo.org/join.