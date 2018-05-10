Girls, boys track teams set new school records

A 37-year old record was broken when the Carrollton girls track team traveled to West Branch May 1 to take on Marlington.

The 4×100 relay team of Micah Donley, Jillian Rinkes, Bri Burkhart and Cindy Lewis set the mark at 51.08. The old record of 51.2 was set in 1981 by the team of Jennifer Saltsman, Kathy Frase, Jennifer Guess and Vicki Tack.

“The girls ran an awesome race,” said Coach Chris Woolf. “They have really been working on their hand offs. I’m very proud of the girls.”

As a team, the Warriors fell to Marlington 85-43.

First place winners included Alivia Bentley in the discus with a throw of 131’4” and shot put (43’7”); Micah Donley in the 100 (12.5) and 200 (15.5); and Jaci Pridemore in the high jump with a new personal best of five feet.

CANTON SOUTH

The Lady Warriors grabbed a win against Canton South 70-58 two days later.

Winning for the girls were Donley in the 100, Rinkes in the 400, Mary Lewis in the 3200, Emmy Days in the 1600, Ella Little in the 800, Pridemore in the high jump, Mac Tubaugh in the long jump, Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles, Cindy Lewis in the 300 hurdles, and the 4×800 meter relay team of Mary Lewis Days, Ella Little, and Tessa Bodo.

“We got a lot of good experience and had some younger kids really step up and take some great strides forward,” said Woolf of his team’s performance. “Some of them even got their first varsity points! I was really proud of them and how they have gone about approaching a rough week of three meets. It’s also good to get some good momentum built right before we get into post season action.”

JACKSON TWILIGHT INV.

The girls competed at the Jackson Twilight Invitational May 4, placing 11th in the 14-team field.

Alivia Bentley led the team with two first place finishes. She won the discus and broke her own school record with a throw of 146’1”. She also won the shot put with a throw of 43’7”.

Pridemore placed fifth in the high jump, once again jumping 5’. The 4×200 relay team of Schandel, Rinkes, Lewis and Donley also placed fifth with a time of 1:51.76.

“The girls were a little tired and sore considering this was their third meet in four days,” said Woolf. “We had some tired legs and soreness in most areas. We cut a couple events to make sure we gear up for the NBC meet at Salem this week.”

BOYS RESULTS

The Warrior boys dominated Marlington, winning with ease 94.5-33.5.

Calob Dalton tied the school record in the 100 with a time of 11.1 and nearly tied the 200 school record as well with a winning time of 22.9.

Other winning efforts came from Andrew Gotschall in the 1600; Bryce Carte, 300 hurdles; Alex Carrothers, 800; Noah Carrothers, 400; Evan Days, 3200; Chase Flanagan, long jump; and Jace Miles, shot put. The 4×100 relay team of Jose Diaz, Carte, Bryan Sterling and Kyle Amstutz and the 4×200 team of Carte, Diaz, Sterling and Noah Carrothers also posted wins.

“It was a great opportunity for some new faces to step up in our relays,” said Coach Mike Aukerman. “Our leadership really showed as some younger Warriors were able to gain victories and personal bests with the help of our seniors. We are coming together as a team and coming together as individuals at the right time.”

CANTON SOUTH

The boys team defeated Canton South (score not available), led by Dalton with a new school record in the 100. Dalton’s time of 11.0 beat the previous mark of 11.1, which he tied in the meet against Marlington.

Dalton also anchored the winning 4×100 relay team of Carte, Jose Diaz and Chase Flanagan. Diaz, Carte and Flanagan joined Noah Carrothers to win the 4×200 relay. The 4×800 relay team, comprised of Emmett Davis, Olan Domer, Alex Carrothers and Daniel Lampe, was also victorious.

Other winners were Flanagan in the long jump, Lampe, 1600; Connor Rutledge, 800; Dalton, 200; Noah Carrothers, 400; Miles, shot put; and Gotschall, 3200.

JACKSON TWILIGHT INV.

The boys placed ninth in the 12-team field at the Jackson Twilight Invitational May 4.

The Carrollton 4×100 relay team, comprised of Bryce Carte, Diaz, Flanagan and Dalton earned the team’s highest placing, third, with a time of 44.21.

Flanagan placed third in the long jump with a distance of 20’6” and Daniel Lampe placed fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:26.6.

Both teams will compete in the NBC championship meet May 11 at Salem. Action begins at 3 p.m.