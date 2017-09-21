Girls second at NBC meet, Bartlow sets new school record

MINERVA – Grace Bartlow set a new school record and the Carrollton girls golf team finished second in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference league meet last week at Great Trail Golf Course in Minerva.

Marlington won the tournament with a 348, Carrollton carded 356 and Minerva finished third with 373.

Barlow, a senior, shot a 79 on the 18-hole course, which is a new Carrollton record.

Jordan Van Meter of Minerva was medalist for the tournament, firing a 76.

Other scores for Carrollton included: Emily Kean (86), Abby Shockey (100), Erin Shockey (91) and Regan Weiland (108).

Other scores for Minerva included: Baeli Waller (98), Kennedy Grogg (100), Megan Keister (99) and Kaylee Norris (101).

The Warrior girls competed in two triangular matches during the week.

Carrollton defeated Louisville and Alliance in a triangular meet at Pleasant View golf course.

Bartlow was medalist with a 38, followed by Abby Shockey, 46; Kean, 48; and Erin Shockey, 50.

The Warriors defeated Minerva and Salem during a Sept. 11 match at Carroll Meadows.

Bartlow led Carrollton with a 38, followed by Kean, 42; Abby Shockey, 46; and Erin Shockey, 47.

For Minerva, VanMeter carded a 37, followed by Waller, 41; Keister, 48; and Norris, 50.

The Warriors were scheduled to close out the regular season Tuesday at Carroll Meadows against Marlington.