Gladys M. Collins, 97

Gladys May Collins, 97, of Carrollton, passed away May 7, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center in Carrollton,

Born Nov. 10, 1919, in Dellroy, she was a daughter to William and Alice (Cline) Brooks.

Gladys was a van driver for the Senior Citizens Friendship Center in Carrollton. She was a life-long resident of the area.

She is survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clrence A. Collins, who died March 27, 1966; a son, Frank Collins; and a sister, Valerie Harrison of Henderson, NV.

A funeral service was held May 12 in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial followed in Baxters Ridge Cemetery.