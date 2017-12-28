A glance back at 2017

As FPS readers prepare to watch the ball drop in Times Square and sing Auld Lang Syne, The FPS is talking a look back at 2017 and the events that shaped the year.

JANUARY

New officers took the helm of Suburban Garden Club. They were Janice Holland and Dee Dee Michel, co-presidents; Kelley Broadwater, vice president; Joni Yeager, secretary; and Karla Dreier, treasurer.

Marcus Benson began serving as the administrator for the village of Malvern, while Bob DeLong took over mayor duties and Atty. Chad Murdock from Ravenna was named village solicitor.

Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Fighting McCook Post 3301, chartered May 17, 1935, asked the community for assistance in maintaining ownership of the post home on Chase Rd., Carrollton. After the bank filed a foreclosure against the organization, the case was referred to mediation. A final hearing was set for Jan. 20. “This is basically an 11th hour plea on our part to keep our post home,” said Commander Jim Newbold, who was installed Sept. 12, 2016.

Carrollton boys/girls cross country/track coach Mike Aukerman received the Fred Dalfer Career State Coach of the Year award for boys cross-country. In 11-years of coaching, he has had eight cross country teams go to state, coached six All-Ohio athletes and 63 total state cross country qualifiers.

William “Billy” Burns of the Youngstown area signed the final paperwork Jan. 27 to transfer ownership of Atwood Lodge. He purchased the property Aug. 10, 2016, for $1.1 million at public auction. The property includes the resort, Par 3 golf course, the former ski chalet and about 75 acres.

“I will develop the facilities into a world class drug and alcohol treatment center…,” said Burns.

FEBRUARY

The Feb. 1 Monroe Twp. trustees meeting was attended by nearly 40 people who were there to protest the proposed opening of a world class alcohol and drug rehab center in the former Atwood Lodge.

Rover Pipeline received approval Feb. 2 to build a 510.7-mile interstate pipeline that originates in the Utica and Marcellus shale areas. The pipeline will cross Harrison, Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and will provide up to 3.25 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Veronica “Roni” Atkinson, Mount Union women’s soccer team assistant coach, celebrated an Ohio Conference Championship. Atkinson is a 2012 graduate of Carrollton High School (CHS) and Mount Union alumni where she was a member of the “winningest” team in Raider women’s soccer.

According to a report by The Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) and Energy in Depth focusing on property tax in six counties, Carroll County was leading the way receiving $14,275,280 in property tax from oil and gas production from 2011-2015. The majority of the money will benefit school districts, with county commissioners, townships and villages getting a small percentage.

The grandchildren of Richard and Judy Cunningham surprised the couple with a trip to see Richard’s favorite show “The Price is Right”. Through donations, the couple received airfare and gift certificates for meals. The couple’s granddaughter, Alexis Hileman, and her husband, Brysson, chauffeured the couple to the show where Richard was chosen to “come on down as the next contestant on The Price is Right”.

William Burns, owner of the former Atwood Lodge, and business associates Brent Clements and Eric Mitchell, outlined their plans to turn the facility into an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center at a Monroe Twp. trustee meeting.

The Carrollton Warrior wrestling team won their third consecutive Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) title with a 40-33 win over Minerva at home.

MARCH

Members of the Carrollton after-school robotics program, Kylee Joseph, a sixth grade student, and Ivy Slutz, a fourth-grade student, came up with an idea to speed up the transfer of medical documentation between the hospital’s surgery robot and its electronic health record. The concept earned the duo STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) awards, a design award and the opportunity to compete at the state robotics competition.

Phil Mauro was hired as the head coach for the Carrollton Warriors football team. Mauro was named coach of the year nine times with six different schools and has a 180-110 overall coaching record.

The Malvern Hornets lady basketball team defeated Caldwell and River to claim the sectional title in their new gymnasium. They went on to win the school’s first ever district semifinal, advancing to the district final against Hiland.

Carrollton’s boys and girls bowling teams claimed the Stark County High School Bowling Conference American Division Championship.

Malvern council asked for and accepted the resignation of the village fiscal officer. Council gave no reason or explanations for the request.

The Carrollton boys indoor 4×8 track team comprised of Daniel Lampe, Preston Berry, Cole Lovett and Quinton Huggett, won the indoor track state championship March 4 at Akron University.

Aidan Pasiuk, a Carrollton High School senior wrestler, defeated St. Paris Graham’s Gage Braun 2-1 to win the first state wrestling title in school history. Pasiuk was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in Division II.

Sandy Valley senior Francesco Borsellino claimed his school’s first state wrestling champion title defeating Defiance Tinora’s Derek Smith by pin for the 285 lbs. Division III championship.

The former Atwood Lake Lodge was renamed “The Bluffs” and is scheduled to open July 1. The facility will offer 150-beds for clients who need alcohol or drug addiction rehabilitation treatment.

Connie Griffin, superintendent of Brown Local Schools, retired March 31 after 18 years in the position. Scott Bowling, middle and high school principal, was chosen to serve as interim superintendent.

APRIL

Cohen Little, 9, son of Daniel and Christine Little of Carrollton, earned the title of state champion in the 45 lb. class of Division II wrestling March 26 in Covelli Center in Youngstown.

Sherrodsville Fire Dept. was awarded a capital improvement grant for $90,000 to make repairs to the fire station. Repairs include siding, new doors, LED lighting, furnaces and an exhaust system for fire trucks.

Chosen for induction in the CHS Alumni Hall of Fame were: Dr. James Atchison, Lynn R. Fox, Jerry Haun and Charles McCort.

Shelbee Stidom threw a perfect game when the lady Warrior softball team defeated Canton Central Catholic 13-0. Stidom struck out nine batters in five innings.

Joe Phillis bowled “300” score games in two consecutive weeks. His third of the year was in February. The third 300 game marked his 15th career game in a nearly 40-year bowling career.

MAY

The Ashton Preservation Association received the Excellence Award in Tourism from the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA) during a banquet in Walnut Creek.

The Carrollton Warrior girls and boys teams placed first and second respectively at the 3rd annual Larry Cogan Invitational at Community Field.

Consumers National Bank opened its 13th branch in Bergholz May 8. The branch is the first location in Jefferson County.

Tim Sanders, a CHS senior, was named Student of the Month at Buckeye Career Center. Sanders, the son of Carl and Marla Sanders of Dellroy, was enrolled in the agriculture and diesel technology program.

A total of 293 CHS students were inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame. These students made up 39 percent of the 743 members of the student body.

The Carrollton Livestock Auction was purchased by Eugene Nisley of Missouri. His brother, Larry Nisley of Quaker City, will manage the business.

Kenneth Blanchard of Minerva was found not guilty of murdering Michael Fairchild Aug. 31, 2016. The jury of eight women and four men deliberated about 10 hours.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new school for Carrollton Exempted Village School District. Sixty-one percent of the $38 million building project is being provided by Carroll County Energy, which will be paid to the district at $1.3 million for 30 years.

The Sandy Valley Lady Cardinals advanced to the regional softball tournament with a 4-1 win over Richmond Edison in the Division III championship game.

Class of 2017 area valedictorians included: Jay Stoneman, Carrollton; Landon Nardi, Conotton Valley; Susan Thompson, Malvern; Siera Boyle, Southern Local; and Rachel Cline, Skylar Fankhouser and Hunter Howell, Edison.

Class of 2017 area salutatorians included: Kierra Robinson, Carrollton; Lindsay Caldwell, Conotton Valley; Jaret Majestic, Malvern; Alexander August, Southern Local; and Matthew Maille and Charli Jo McConnell, Edison.

JUNE

FFA Camp Muskingum Discovery Center ribbon cutting ceremony took place May 21. A fire destroyed the Nature Center April 11, 2011, which was built in the mid-to-late 1980s and was part of Nature’s Classroom. The Discovery Center is a two-story, handicapped accessible building with multiple classrooms, a laboratory and an area for live animals.

Maddie Dunlap and Cole Lovett swept the 1,600-meter runs just minutes apart to become Carrollton’s first ever outdoor track champions (boy or girl) at the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state meet.

The Carroll County Health Dept. discussed steps needed to place a levy on the November ballot that would raise funds for the department.

JULY

Buckeye Career Center students in the Auto Collision Repair program finished work on a 1968 Oldsmobile F85 Ramrod that had sat in storage since 1987. The car raced at the 1968 NHRA Spring Nationals and was the first modern Oldsmobile to win a national meet.

Employees of DiPietro Excavating began moving dirt July 10 in preparation for the Carrollton school on SR 332 south of Carrollton. Crews removed top soil from an area near the location where a parking lot will be.

Matt Fockler of Dover began duties as principal at Buckeye Career Center after being hired to fill the position vacated by former Principal Jay Davis.

Eight longtime 4-H members were named to the 2017 Outstanding Court and were involved in junior fair operations during the Carroll County Fair. Court members included: Cassidy Bajornas, Dominque Costarella, Jacob Romeo, Olivia Romeo, SadieAnn Romeo, Joseph Thompson, Dalton Ulman and Spencer Varney.

Emma Russell and her dog, Niner, earned the title of top scoring dog in the Jr. Fair Dog Show at the Carroll County Fair.

Carroll County Fair paid gate admissions topped 2016 figures by nearly $20,000, totaling $154,490.

AUGUST

Bunny Huffman was the grand marshal for the Dellroy Homecoming Parade. Earl Ledford was named Citizen of the Year following the July 29 parade.

A Little Free Library was established in Mechanicstown Park maintained by the Great Divide Ruritan Club. Marty Jones was instrumental in getting the Little Free Library box placed in the park. It was dedicated to Jones’ daughter, the late Sara Princic.

The 83rd annual Scio Fall Festival theme was “Going Once, Going Twice, Sold! Remembering the Scio Sale Barn.” Dick and Judy Snyder of the Scio Sale Barn served as parade grand marshals.

A second manufacturing facility announced it will close its doors. dlhBowles, a premium supplier of air and fluid handling assemblies, was set to begin reducing the work force in October and permanently close in March 2018. A total of 94 jobs will be lost.

Carrollton Schools Board of Education members learned concrete pouring for the foundation was to begin mid-August. They were also informed the old barn will need to be auctioned off to make room for a new athletic field house.

Members of the 2017 CHS Athletic Hall of Fame included: Larry Cogan, Lisa McCaulley Gram, Tom Harp, Harry Hill, RJ Romano and the 1977-78 Girls Basketball Team.

Village officials confirmed at the Aug. 28 meeting that the structure housing Quintessential Yoga would be razed due to a bad crack at the base of the foundation.

JB Chops, located at Bluebird Park Farm, closed its doors at the end of business Aug. 26 due to unfulfilled contract obligations.

Longtime Scout Master Mark Walters retired as scoutmaster for Troop 141 in Carrollton. The staff was passed to Virgil Schlabach, an Eagle Scout. Walters said he will continue to support the troop and assist Schlabach when needed.

SEPTEMBER

Jaden Cook and Hailey Edie, members of Girl Scout Troop 60225, earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The award encompasses the mission of Girl Scouting of building “girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.” The girls volunteered 50 hours at Centreville Village.

The Conotton Valley Rockets defeated the Chalker Wildcats at home 20-7 giving new head coach Brant Gardner his first win of the season. The Rockets took the lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back during the Homecoming game.

Area homecoming queens include: Kira Anderson, Carrollton; Kelsi Hulit, Malvern; Micah Busby, Conotton Valley; and Breaunna Allen, Southern Local.

OCTOBER

A grand opening celebration was held at The Bluffs (formerly Atwood Lake Resort) with hundreds of people in attendance. The former resort, chalet and 75 acres was purchased by Williams Burns of Youngstown for $1.1 million in August 2016. It took longer than expected to get the financing in line but after a few attempts, Addiction Campuses purchased the property from Burns and announced the plans to use the facility as a top of the line recovery center for addictions, including alcohol, opioids and other drugs. Rates for a 30-day stay range from $22,000 to $26,000 per month.

Christian Barto became the first golfer in the history of Carrollton High School to qualify for the state tournament. He placed 34th out of a field of 71 individuals at state competition.

Number one seed Taylor Fair of Carrollton became a four-time sectional champ when she won the Division II sectional tennis tournament in Dover. The win qualified her to compete at the district tournament where she earned the No. 2 seed in the East/Southeast District at state competition.

NOVEMBER

Bowerston Public Library received donations in honor of the late Shirley Fitzpatrick to purchase three pieces of equipment to transfer older forms of media to CDs and DVDs.

After 25 years of service, Sue Henderson retired from the Salvation Army Carrollton Service Unit Oct. 27. Pastor Gordon Warner of Wesley Community Chapel will take over as intake coordinator.

Carroll County Caring Hands, a non-profit organization, raises funds to offer a helping hand to residents of Carroll County. To date, the group has assisted county families with transportation needs related to medical emergencies or long-term health problems by providing gas cards, but also have provided prescription assistance. Officers for the group are: Melanie Campbell, president; Robin Palmer, vice president; Kathleen Allmon Stoneman, secretary; Carol McIntire and Deb Herrington, treasurers and Tammy Sanderson, Deb Senko and Alan Fedorka, board members.

Carrollton Village Fire Chief Tom Mesler was named grand marshal of the Carrollton Christmas Parade.

Rachel Bright rolled a 256 game during a bowling match against the Perry Panthers Nov. 21. The score set a new individual game record. The old mark of 255 was held by Courtney Maurer and Kira Anderson.

DECEMBER