Glenn Litt, 62

Glenn Litt of Wesley Chapel, FL, originally from East Canton, OH, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, of cancer. He is survived by his mother, Georgia Osborne; siblings, Garry and Laurie Litt (children, Natalee Owen, Travis Litt and Shelby Renee Litt), Janice and Donald Harbuck (children, Sarah Atkins and Bryan Lucas), George Litt and Lowell Osborne; and his companion, Cindy Caron.

Born April 28, 1954, and was preceded in death by his father, George Albert Litt, and stepmother, Susan J. Litt, who just passed away barely two months ago.

Handsome and charismatic, Glenn could brighten and “own” any room into which he walked. He had an amazing love for life even when he was ill. When he was diagnosed with cancer this past June, he was more interested in consoling those around him. Glenn graduated from High School in 1972. Never afraid to try new things, he had numerous careers, including long distance truck driving, barbering and bartending. Just recently, he and his brother Garry began a new trucking company, called, “GDL,” which was both of their initials (Glenn Dale Litt and Garry Dean Litt). The trucking company had just gotten “rolling,” due largely to Glenn’s involvement.

Glenn enjoyed gardening, cooking and dining out with friends and family. He loved being around others. The oldest of five, he was accustomed to “taking charge” and seeing that everybody around him was comfortable and happy. Growing up, he and Garry had been inseparable during Boy Scouts, hunting, fishing, skiing, racing and everything brothers and best friends do.

A Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. in Victorious Life Church, 6224 Old Pasco Rd., Wesley Chapel, FL.